Odermatt masters Birds of Prey course to win super-G race

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Thursday issued the following press release on the men’s super G race on the Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek:. he Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colo. got underway on Thursday, Dec. 2, yielding some decent results for the American men. Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top U.S. finisher, skiing into a tie at 19th with Switzerland’s Thomas Tumler. Travis Ganong tied for his position of 22nd with France’s Mathieu Faivre.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO