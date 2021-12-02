Odermatt masters Birds of Prey course to win super-G race

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Former US track and field star Emmit King was shot dead along with another man, William Wells, after an argument ended in gunfire in Bessemer, Alabama last weekend. King was pronounced dead at hospital following the shootout between the two men. The retired sprinter had a prestigious track career in...
Beaver Creek itself has delayed opening day for the public, pushing it back indefinitely from the originally scheduled Nov. 24 opening, but the Birds of Prey World Cup race are still on track for Dec. 3-5, according to a Sunday press statement from the organizers:. The 2021 Xfinity Birds of...
VAIL — Lake Louise’s loss is Beaver Creek’s gain. The Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek will offer a double dose of men’s downhill after Friday’s World Cup downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta, was scrubbed due to heavy snow. The additional downhill at Beaver Creek was...
MANCHESTER — Weini Kelati knew the opportunity she had when she lined up next to both men and women at the starting line of her first Manchester Road Race. It was the opportunity she’d always dreamed of. “I've seen the mixed race on TV," Kelati said. "I was like 'wow,...
The Lake Louise men’s downhill and super-G got canceled because of warm temperatures and too much snow. The 2021 Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup Downhill race (quite the mouthful) is now two downhills because of warm temperatures and too little snow. This winter is already extremely...
Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Ted Ligety to Serve as Analyst for Birds of Prey. Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Six-Time World Champion Mikaela Shiffrin to Headline U.S. Women’s Ski Team Competing in Super-G and Downhill Events Friday-Sunday in Lake Louise, Canada, on Peacock. Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing Coverage from Steamboat,...
(Reuters) – Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the opening men’s World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season. Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds.
Beaver Creek ski area in nearby Eagle County opened for the season Monday, Nov. 29, with over 70 acres of terrain. The ski area will be hosting the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup competition through Sunday, Dec. 5. The event will bring an international roster of...
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Marco Odermatt charged precisely where he needed to charge along the challenging super-G course. The Swiss racer took chances only where he knew he could. Odermatt is quickly turning into one to watch with the Beijing Olympics two months away, gliding through the steep and sun-drenched...
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Thursday issued the following press release on the men’s super G race on the Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek:. he Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colo. got underway on Thursday, Dec. 2, yielding some decent results for the American men. Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top U.S. finisher, skiing into a tie at 19th with Switzerland’s Thomas Tumler. Travis Ganong tied for his position of 22nd with France’s Mathieu Faivre.
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. -- Canadian skier Broderick Thompson claimed his first-ever podium finish in the men's super-G race at Beaver Creek on Thursday and stole some fanfare away from first-place finisher Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. Odermatt smoothly glided through the steep and sun-drenched Birds of Prey course to post his...
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won a World Cup super-G race Friday less than a year after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Kilde finished a tricky and technical Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 10.26 seconds to edge Marco Odermatt - the super-G winner the day before - by a scant 0.03 seconds. American Travis Ganong wound up third with a fast early run - he was second to go - that held up to earn his first World Cup super-G podium finish.
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women's race and Axel Jungk getting the men's win. Hermann held off Russia's Alina Tararychenkova by 0.31 seconds, while Austria's Janine...
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy won the first downhill race of the women's World Cup season by a whopping margin of nearly 1 1/2 seconds on Friday, with Breezy Johnson second and her American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin back in 26th. Goggia dominated the...
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — A big day for Aleksander Aamodt Kilde — winning a World Cup super-G race less than a year after tearing a knee ligament — suddenly turned bittersweet: The Norwegian ski racer watched his good friend and teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, slide into the protective fencing after falling.
KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.
Urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert. Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and...
