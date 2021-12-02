Bill Shaikin: MLB owners make their bargaining position clear: No

Major League Baseball locked out its players shortly after midnight on Thursday as failure to agree on a new collective contract sparked the sport's first work stoppage since 1994. Disagreement on how to divide $10 billion in revenues from the elite level of America's national pastime saw negotiations come to a halt on Wednesday afternoon, and after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 pm MLB announced it would lock out players. In a "Letter to Fans" posted on Twitter, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was disappointed that the league was "forced to commence a lockout of Major League Players, effective at 12:01 am on December 2." Manfred said MLB executives believe an off-season lockout "is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season.

