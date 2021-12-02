ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Shaikin: MLB owners make their bargaining position clear: No

LOS ANGELES — As major league teams lavished close to $2 billion on players in the final days ahead of Wednesday night’s lockout, fans and analysts frantically searched for clues toward the resolution of baseball’s labor mess. Team owners were Oprah one day — a big fat contract for you, for...

newsradioklbj.com

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hints that player lockout could advance MLB collective bargaining agreement talks

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted at the potential benefit of a lockout should league owners and the MLB Players Association fail to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 2. On Thursday, Manfred said that “an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games. I don’t think ’94 worked out too great for anybody. I think we need to look at other sports. The pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about. It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.”
MLB
NECN

MLB Enters Lockout as Collective Bargaining Agreement Expires

Report: MLB owners vote for lockout with CBA set to expire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the Players Association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years.
MLB
FanSided

MLBPA had a perfect response to MLB owners’ lockout

In the least surprising event of the offseason, the MLB owners and MLBPA could not come to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as the old CBA elapsed at midnight on Wednesday night. As a result of it elapsing, the MLB owners decided to enact a lockout,...
MLB
MLB locks out players in first work stoppage since 1994

Major League Baseball locked out its players shortly after midnight on Thursday as failure to agree on a new collective contract sparked the sport's first work stoppage since 1994. Disagreement on how to divide $10 billion in revenues from the elite level of America's national pastime saw negotiations come to a halt on Wednesday afternoon, and after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 pm MLB announced it would lock out players. In a "Letter to Fans" posted on Twitter, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was disappointed that the league was "forced to commence a lockout of Major League Players, effective at 12:01 am on December 2." Manfred said MLB executives believe an off-season lockout "is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season.
MLB
MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon. The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins. During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular...
MLB
For players, owners in MLB lockout, the name of the game is business

It’s not a game to them. And the sooner everyone realizes that — it’s hard to believe some still haven’t by this point — we can do away with any romanticized notions of doing what’s best for baseball. Or the fans, for that matter. Less than two years ago —...
MLB
Larry Stone: End of labor peace is dangerous for MLB, which already has seen its place in the sports landscape recede

SEATTLE — I got an old, familiar feeling of dread in the pit of my stomach late Wednesday night, when MLB announced it had declared a lockout. It's not that the lockout itself was a surprise. Hardly. Both sides have been bracing for just this occurrence for months, and it would have taken a miracle to avoid a work stoppage. These iterations of the MLB Players Association and MLB ownership don't do miracles. They do rancor.
SEATTLE, WA
Report: The Braves doubled a Marlins bid for a priority Free Agent

As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
MLB
MLB outfielder, manager Bill Virdon dead at 90

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bill Virdon, the steady centerfielder who won the 1955 National League Rookie of the Year for St. Louis and guided the Houston Astros to three straight postseason appearances as a manager, has died. He was 90. Virdon died at the Lester E. Cox Medical Center in Springfield,...
MLB

