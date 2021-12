The Chicago White Sox are in a weird spot. They didn’t give Carlos Rodon a qualifying offer and he is now free to sign with any team in Major League Baseball. With the year that he had in 2021, it is fair to assume that he is going to get a fairly lucrative deal on the market. Scott Boras is also his player agent which should mean that he has a fair amount of money coming his way.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO