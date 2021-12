1st_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f. Gemo Rain114Upham121. El Mas Loco119Mind Your Own Biz121. Chicks for Free119Venetian Dream119. Azrael121. 5th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Ashley Elizabeth121Constancia114.

GAMBLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO