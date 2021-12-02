Goodbye Oculus: Meta moves away from the brand name for their VR products

Here are the best 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset deals, sales, rebates and specials this holiday shopping season. During the 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get the Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset with a free $50 e-gift card at major US stores. The Oculus quest 2 is one of the most advanced all-in-one VR systems yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or Console required. The Oculus Quest 2 display for each eye is 1832 x 1920 resolution, which is 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Built using the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform and 6GB of RAM, the Quest 2 provides fast performance and next-gen graphics. You can also connect the Quest 2 to your gaming computer with an Oculus Link cable (sold separately) to access PC VR games and experiences. The Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in, making it easy to meet up with friends in VR and discover communities around the world.
