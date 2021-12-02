ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Goodbye Oculus: Meta moves away from the brand name for their VR products

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone caught the big news from Facebook's metaverse presentation in October that the company was renaming itself Meta, but that wasn't the only name change Facebook announced at the time. Oculus, the biggest name in VR, is also on the way out. This particular aspect of the larger "Meta" shift seems...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 1

Related
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon’s Appstore doesn’t work on Android 12

A benefit of Android is that you can use third-party app stores if you don’t want to use Google’s Play Store. Unfortunately for fans of Amazon’s Appstore, the Android 12 update broke functionality, and it’s been over a month with no fix in sight. Reports from PiunikaWeb and Liliputing, highlighted...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
uploadvr.com

Meta Quest Branding Takes Over Oculus Website

Quest 2’s transition from Oculus to Meta is nearly complete. Back at its Connect conference last month, Meta (which announced its new name to replace the Facebook branding at the event) confirmed it would be phasing out parts of the Oculus brand to instead focus on its new name. At the time the company said the transition would be gradual, and we saw the first ‘Meta Quest’ advertising a week later. Now the logo is fixed to the top of the Oculus.com website too.
TECHNOLOGY
vrfocus.com

Oculus Quest Begins to Fade Away as Meta Quest Rebrand Underway

It was difficult to miss that big metaverse announcement at Connect last month when Facebook decided to shed that company name in favour of Meta. The branding has begun to appear on Meta’s range of products and as Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth revealed, that would include phasing out the Oculus brand altogether. If you head on over to Oculus.com you can begin to see that in full effect with the new Meta Quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Dive into the world of VR with the Oculus Quest 2 and get a $50 gift card

In a world where it's next to impossible to get your hands on a next-gen console like the PS5, and finding new graphics is almost as difficult, there's one gaming arena that is easier to get into. VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 are readily available, and one of the best early Black Friday deals just went live.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Meta Cryptos Surge Off the Back of Facebook’s Name Change To “Meta”

Much has been said recently about Facebook’s decision to rebrand to Meta, with both arguments for and against but what is without question is the overwhelming effect it has had on the metaverse crypto currency market. Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen metaverse cryptocurrencies rally and this...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Go#Oculus Quest#Ar Vr#Oculus Com#The Wayback Machine
honknews.com

VR Black Friday 2021 Deals – Get Oculus Go, Rift, HTC Vive, Vive Pro at Exclusive Discount

Black Friday VR Deals 2021: The time is coming and Black Friday deals are already popping up all over the internet. This year will be even more eye-catching with an expansion of virtual reality into shopping abilities for consumers to view 3D products in a life size environment before deciding on their final purchase! With new technology like portable devices such as Google Cardboard that can project you inside any game or movie through your phone screen – its never been easier than right now to experience what shops have available without ever leaving home. Get ready for lots of doorbusters from stores this season because they know how excited people get about saving money during these limited days where prices go down so drastically!Samsung’s newest Galaxy S8 smartphone is now available for less than $600. It has a 12-megapixel camera that can record 4K videos. If you want to purchase Samsung’s newest release – the Galaxy S8 Smartphone with an 8MP Camera capable of recording in 1080p HD video then it can be yours today starting at only $499 (the original retail price was set between 600USD-$700).
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Black Friday Oculus VR deal: Get a free VR mat with Supernatural subscription

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Supernatural is sort of the virtual reality version of the Peloton for the Quest and Quest 2. There's no virtual bike or treadmill involved, but it's a VR fitness app that features new trainer-guided workout routines every day and requires you to pay a monthly fee of $19 or $199 annually. Now through Nov. 29, if you ante up for a year of Supernatural, you'll get a VR mat valued at $42.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eurogamer.net

Save £50 on Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets

If you've been waiting for a decent entry price for the Oculus Quest 2 headset so you can jump into the likes of Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, we've got good news for you. You can grab the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 for £249 or the 256GB Oculus...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday VR Deals: Get A Free Carrying Case With The Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2--now officially known as the Meta Quest 2--is our pick for the best VR headset you can buy during this festive week, with a great library of games and the inside-out tracking allowing for truly untethered gaming anywhere from your living room to the park. And while its $300 price for a 128GB model is already fairly low, there are a couple of Black Friday deals available now. Walmart is giving away a free carrying case (valued at $50) with the purchase of the 128GB Quest 2, while Target and Best Buy are throwing in-store vouchers to the value of $50 with the purchase of either the 128 or 256GB models.
VIDEO GAMES
mediapost.com

Wall Street Turns Meta Street: Touts AR, VR, Metaverse To Investors

The metaverse is reaching peak buzz, not just on Madison Avenue or in the consumer press, but also on Wall Street, according to a new analysis of the quarterly earnings calls U.S. publicly-traded companies. The term "metaverse" was referred to in 119 fourth-quarter earnings discussions, more than twice the 50...
MARKETS
cameratimes.org

2021 Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Here are the best 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset deals, sales, rebates and specials this holiday shopping season. During the 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get the Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset with a free $50 e-gift card at major US stores. The Oculus quest 2 is one of the most advanced all-in-one VR systems yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or Console required. The Oculus Quest 2 display for each eye is 1832 x 1920 resolution, which is 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Built using the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform and 6GB of RAM, the Quest 2 provides fast performance and next-gen graphics. You can also connect the Quest 2 to your gaming computer with an Oculus Link cable (sold separately) to access PC VR games and experiences. The Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in, making it easy to meet up with friends in VR and discover communities around the world.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Get $100 Off Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 VR For Cyber Monday

If you’re looking to get into VR at an affordable price, a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 from Walmart may be the place to start, with pricing at $100 off for Cyber Monday. That brings the price of this Oculus Quest 2 VR headset down to $199 for the sales event. Or at $19 per month, for those who go for a financing option.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Meta launches new patch for Oculus Quest 2 with Cloud Backup and more

Facebook Meta has launched a new patch for the Oculus Quest 2 that adds several new features to the standalone virtual reality headset, including Messenger calls in virtual reality, a mixed reality camera and Cloud backup. Cloud backup gives users a way to save data in the cloud, including game...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy