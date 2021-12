DONNELLSON – The Central Lee Lady Hawks kicked off their season with a at home win on Tuesday against the Cardinal Comets. The final score for this game was 54-32. From the time of the tip off, all the way until the sound of the final buzzer, the Central Lee girls showed great athleticism on both sides of the court. With the end of the first quarter showing the Hawks sitting at a score of 12-2 they remained relentless throughout, making it extremely difficult for the Comets to score unless by way of layups.

