For two days in March 2022, the Surface Transportation Board will hear opinions from industry stakeholders on how it should address reciprocal switching. Reciprocal switching occurs when a shipper has access to one freight railroad but wants access to a nearby competing freight railroad in order to cultivate a competitive pricing environment. President Joe Biden via a July executive order charged STB Chairman Marty Oberman to look into this issue and potentially begin a rulemaking on it. While the practice occurs in limited form in the U.S. via long-standing rail-shipper agreements, it has existed in Canada for years and is known as interswitching.

