Sixty years after astronaut Alan Shepard, daughter to travel to space

Cover picture for the articleBlue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft will launch on 9th December, its third piloted flight, with a crew of six. Laura Shepard Churchley, eldest daughter of Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and ABC News host Michael Strahan will travel as guests of Blue Origin. This will...

wearebreakingnews.com

Daughter Of The First American Astronaut Among Six Tourists On Blue Origin Spaceflight

After two successful manned flights, the Blue Origin company led by Jeff Bezos is ready for its third passenger takeoff on December 9. The 19th flight of the New Shepard spacecraft will have six passengers, including Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly into space, and Michael Strahan, the co-host of the network’s Good Morning America program. from ABC television. Shepard became the fifth man to walk on the moon as the commander of the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, by hitting a golf ball on the lunar surface. His daughter Laura, now 74, serves as chair of the Board of Trustees for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which raises funds and provides tutoring for college students and STEM academics. “It’s kind of funny for me to say that an original Shepard will fly in the New Shepard,” Churchley said in a video tweeted by Blue Origin. “I am very excited to take a Blue Origin flight. “I am very proud of my father’s legacy,” she added. “He was the first American in space and the fifth man on the moon and, so far, he has been the only man to play golf on the moon. I think he would say the same as my children: go ahead, Laura ”. FILE – Michael Strahan before an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California on January 19, 2020. Strahan, former professional soccer player and co-host of “Good Morning America” , will become the first representative of a news organization to fly into space and the second NFL veteran after retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin. All six crew members will be aboard a New Shepard capsule on December 9 at the Blue Origin launch site near remote Van Horn, Texas. It will be New Shepard’s third crewed flight, the company’s sixth flight this year and its first with a full complement of six crew members. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Neowin

TWIRL 42: Russia set to send two space tourists to the space station

We’ve got a fairly busy week in space launches next week. Just months after Russia sent an actress and film director to space, it has said it will be delivering one cosmonaut and two space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS). We’ve also got a manned launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard which will carry four paying customers and two honorary members.
Astronomy.com

50 years ago, a forgotten mission landed on Mars

Mars has become quite the hot spot. China and the United States landed rovers in 2021, while the UAE became the first Arab country to put a probe in the planet’s orbit. NASA, the ESA, India, and Japan all have upcoming missions, and the coming decades are slated for ambitious attempts to retrieve samples and even put human boots in the soil.
Engadget

NASA backs Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef space station

Following October's news that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight company planned to build its own commercial space station in low Earth orbit, NASA announced on Thursday it has selected the program for funding through a Space Act Agreement to further develop the the station's design. The funding is part of NASA’s Commercial LEO Development program, which aims to "develop a robust commercial space economy in LEO, including supporting the development of commercially owned and operated LEO destinations."
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The threat of space debris delays a spacewalk by NASA astronauts

Two NASA astronauts were scheduled for a Tuesday morning spacewalk outside the International Space Station, but the possibility of space debris delayed their plans. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were scheduled to replace a faulty antenna at 7:10 a.m. EST, a fix that was expected to take about six and a half hours to complete. The spacewalk would have been the first of Barron's career.
IEEE Spectrum

Can This DIY Rocket Program Send an Astronaut to Space?

It was one of the prettiest sights I have ever seen: our homemade rocket floating down from the sky, slowed by a white-and-orange parachute that I had worked on during many nights at the dining room table. The 6.7-meter-tall Nexø II rocket was powered by a bipropellant engine designed and constructed by the Copenhagen Suborbitals team. The engine mixed ethanol and liquid oxygen together to produce a thrust of 5 kilonewtons, and the rocket soared to a height of 6,500 meters. Even more important, it came back down in one piece.
The Independent

Astronauts on ISS prepare for Thanksgiving while floating in space

Astronauts on board the International Space Station revealed how they will be spending Thanksgiving this year while travelling around the Earth. Nasa’s Expedition 66 crew members are said to be looking forward to their feast of crab bisque, roast turkey, candied yams, and a dessert of cherry cobbler. Kayla Barron,...
theredstonerocket.com

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive at Space Station

Running more than 30 minutes ahead of schedule, the SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts docked to the International Space Station at 5:32 p.m. CST Nov. 11, less than 24 hours after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias...
Space.com

Thanksgiving in space means a cosmic 'turkey trot' for astronauts (video)

Astronauts on the International Space Station plan a "turkey trot" and some special food in honor of U.S. Thanksgiving on Thursday (Nov. 25). Five astronauts of the seven-person Expedition 66 crew gathered to film a YouTube video released Monday (Nov. 22) by NASA's Johnson Space Center about how they will celebrate the holiday while in orbit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Strahan To Visit Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Team: Report

It seems rather surprising that all of a sudden, taking trips to space is a common occurrence. People like billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have had their vacations in the sky, as has Star Trek icon, William Shatner. Conspiracy theorists have run wild on social media as they come up with reasons why space exploration in this manner would arise more frequently in the future, and now, it's Michael Strahan's turn.
Axios

How space sticks in the minds of amateur astronauts

Coming back to Earth from orbit has been marked by a loss of anonymity, packed days and little time for reflection for the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew. Why it matters: The astronauts' celebrity status is a sign amateur spacefaring hasn't arrived. The public still reveres those who take on the risks and rewards of space travel.
