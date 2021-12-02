ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 The Rock

Over 200 Santas Will Be Skiing Down Sunday River’s Slopes This Weekend

By Jeff Parsons
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunday River is holding their 21st annual Santa Sunday charity event, where over 200 people dressed as Santa Claus will ski down Broadway trail at the same time. Money raised will benefit the River Fund Maine, whose mission is to bring the community together to uplift youth in the greater Bethel...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Santa’s Reindeer Returning to Wenatchee Coastal Sunday

Santa and his reindeer will be visiting the East Wenatchee Coastal on Highline Drive Sunday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Brand and Culture Coordinator Meg Walker says the free annual event will feature pictures with Santa and the reindeer, hot coco, candy canes, stickers and more. “It’s just something...
WENATCHEE, WA
WMTW

Ski and snowboard season begins at Sunday River Resort

NEWRY, Maine — The public ski and snowboard season in Maine began Sunday at Sunday River Resort’s Barker Mountain in Newry. Four trails and one chairlift were open, leaving long lines as resort regulars flocked to the mountain to experience the first day of restriction-less riding in two years. “The...
NEWRY, ME
Niles Daily Star

River Santa returns to Niles

NILES — It was a day Mike Peters will not soon forget. Peters, the owner of East Main Gardens, can remember the day his father, Roy, first installed Santa in the St. Joseph River between the W. Main Street and Grant Street bridge in 1962, hoping to give children in the children’s wing of Lakeland Hospital a boost of Christmas cheer.
NILES, MI
WausauPilot

Pine River Fire to host Santa

PINE RIVER – Ho! Ho! Ho!. The Pine River Fire Department will host Santa this holiday season on Dec. 11 in the Fire House at N1622 Range Line Road. During this free event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., children can meet Santa and have their pictures taken. They also can sign up for one of two bikes that will be given away and receive a swag bag filled with treats and goodies from Merrill area merchants.
PINE RIVER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skiing#Santa Suit#Christmas Trees#The River Fund Maine
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hit the slopes! Seven Springs opening this weekend!

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Seven Springs is ready to welcome you to the slopes, announcing that opening day is Saturday. Natural snowfall and successful snowmaking are allowing the resort to open for skiing and snowboarding on Saturday and Sunday. “Since November 22, the resort’s hard-working snowmaking team has been taking...
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Santa Is Coming To Adel This Weekend

For those who would like to get their picture taken with Santa, there will be a free opportunity to do so this weekend in Adel. Adel Volunteer Fire Department Captain Matt Ireland says Santa will be available for photos from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the fire station and there will also be pancakes and sausage courtesy of Adel Scout Troop 152 cooking them from 8-10 a.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
lptv.org

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Opening for the Season This Weekend

Every year around this time, many people and families come out to Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji to enjoy some snow filled fun by skiing, tubing and snowboarding down the big ski hills. And this coming weekend, Buena Vista will be opening their doors to the public for the start of the season.
BEMIDJI, MN
Ruidoso News

Ski Apache's Party on the Mountain returns after Thanksgiving

ALTO, N.M. - Party on the Mountain, Ski Apache’s annual send-off of summer and celebration for the upcoming winter season, returns Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event features a lineup of fun for the family, as well as a one-day-only opportunity to purchase discounted season passes for the 2021-2022 ski season.
ALTO, NM
95.7 KEZJ

Hoping For Snow? Solider Mountain To Have Pray For Snow Party

Thanksgiving is this week and that means winter is upon us. With winter comes skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and of course to do those, you need snow. While Idaho never seems to lack snow in the winter, just to be on the safe side it is best to pray for snow, to do all these fun activities that make winter such a fun season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Couple Spread Christmas Cheer With Light Display Including 20,000 Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy. Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom. The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights. Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights. The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital. “Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said. “It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added. The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.
AMBRIDGE, PA
KOAT 7

Ski Santa Fe opens up for all to enjoy

SANTA FE, N.M. — It's time to dig out your ski or snowboard and head to the mountains. It's opening weekend at Ski Santa Fe and many are excited to hit the slopes once again. “Yesterday, we had over 800. I think we'll do something similar today. People have been...
SANTA FE, NM
Times Union

12 ways to make the most of a ski weekend in Windham

No doubt the name Windham immediately conjures skiing. After all, the town’s ski resort has become a staple for winter sports in the Hudson Valley. But while the Windham Mountain Resort put this Catskills town on the map, so to speak, skiing, snowboarding, and tubing aren’t the only great things around here to warrant the journey. A flurry of new places to stay (many available for short-term rentals), has helped spur a thriving leisure scene that is more focused on the pre- and après ski.
WINDHAM, NY
Go Blue Ridge

Ski Beech Celebrated Thanksgiving Weekend With Skiing

Beech Mountain Ski Resort officially opened for the 2021-22 season on Friday. High Country Press reports holiday weekend skiers found four lifts and five trails open. According to the report, Director of Marketing Talia Freeman said the resort's new snow-making equipment will continue to make snow as weather allows and plans are to open more trails this week as well as the terrain park.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
ABQJournal

River of Lights returns with new sculptures, Santa’s Workshop

Thousands of lights will illuminate the grounds of the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden beginning Saturday, Nov. 27, during the annual River of Lights. The event has become a holiday staple in Albuquerque, drawing thousands of visitors over the four-week run. The event is the New Mexico BioPark Society’s largest fundraiser and proceeds help support the ABQ BioPark.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
North Country Public Radio

This weekend in the Adirondacks: Must be ski season

There is some snow in the forecast, especially later Saturday. If you are headed out, be prepared for winter conditions. Carry traction devices and snowshoes and plan to encounter deeper snow and ice above 2,500 feet; and wetter trails with some muddy areas below 2,500. Skis or snowshoes are required in the High Peaks Wilderness wherever snow exceeds 8 inches.
SPECULATOR, NY
Park Record

PCMR schedules a Sunday opening of ski season

Park City Mountain Resort plans to open the Canyons Village side of the resort on Sunday, the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after delaying the start of the ski season based on a spell of warm, dry weather. The resort said on Tuesday the cabriolet, the Red Pine...
PARK CITY, UT
kciiradio.com

Santa’s House Open in Washington this Weekend

The countdown is on for a certain crimson-clad man to treat children who have been good all year, and Main Street Washington offers a couple different ways for kids to deliver their wish list on time. Santa’s House is open this Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Greiner...
WASHINGTON STATE
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy