The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Fox and Charlie Brooks as new members to its board of directors. “It is a privilege to welcome Jennifer and Charlie to our board,” said Doug Staley, Executive Director of CPC. “They are devoted advocates and firm believers in making a difference for children. This is a crucial point for the Child Protection Center as we face the growing needs for child abuse services in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, and we are very fortunate to Jennifer and Charlie for their expertise and remarkable dedication to protecting the youth in our community.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO