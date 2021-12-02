ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

If Britain is failing refugees it has promised asylum, can we blame people for crossing the Channel?

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more questionable claims the government makes about its refugee policy is that there are lawful routes for people to flee persecution and war. Thus, so the argument goes, there is...

The Independent

RNLI vows to continue Channel rescues ‘without judgement’ amid new hate campaign by Britain First

The RNLI has vowed to continue rescuing people “without judgement or preference” as it is bombarded with hateful emails as part of a far-right campaign.The lifeboat charity has been targeted over operations involving migrant boats in the English Channel, which are coordinated by government agencies.The extremist political party Britain First mounted a new campaign on Thursday, sending emails and messages out to supporters urging them to join a “complaints drive aimed at the RNLI to pressure them to abandon their support for illegal immigrant [sic] and people trafficking and focus instead on saving British lives”.The group set up an...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Thousands of undocumented migrants ‘no longer have to live in the shadows’

Thousands of undocumented migrants will no longer have to “live in the shadows”, following a new scheme that will allow them to regularise their status in Ireland The Government announced the scheme that will allow up to 17,000 undocumented people, including up to 3,000 children, to live in Ireland and regularise their residency status.Many of the thousands of people who are employed are usually in low-paid jobs.There are people contributing to our communities and country who are living in the shadows. I believe this scheme demonstrates the same goodwill and generosity of spirit that we ask is shown to the...
IMMIGRATION
The New Yorker

The Tragic Choices Behind Britain’s Refugee Crisis

It has been a cold, calm November in southern England. Every few days, the autumnal murk has been punctured by skies of frigid, high-blue brilliance. And on these days, inflatable rubber boats—gray or black, sometimes as many as a few dozen—have set off from the wide, sandy beaches of northern France and chanced a course through the shipping lanes of the English Channel, seeking to bring migrants and refugees to the shores of Britain. “After five hours, the floating boat stopped working,” a Middle Eastern man who recently made the crossing, and whom I will call Adam, said. “Water started to enter our boat.” According to Adam, there were forty-eight people on his dinghy, including women and young children. He called the British Coast Guard from his cell phone and gave them the boat’s location. “She told me, ‘O.K., give us two hours,’ ” Adam recalled. “Two hours?” he replied. “We will be under the sea.” A patrol vessel reached them in an hour. While they were waiting to be rescued, a fishing trawler circled the dinghy three times, and a man shouted at them in English. “Just racists,” Adam told me. “They came and said, ‘Go back to your country. Go back to France.’ ”
HOMELESS
The Independent

Britain promised to take in these Syrian families. Instead, they’re scavenging through bins to survive

The Syrian refugee family is so desperately poor that this week they resorted to digging through bins to find food. Sitting in a tiny flat in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Salma, 49, explains that her family of five has not eaten meat in two years and they frequently faint from hunger. She opens their fridge: it is stocked only with rotten fruit, the spoils of yesterday’s scavenging session.After her husband was killed in heavy bombing on their home city of Aleppo in 2014, Salma fled with her children to Lebanon, which has this year suffered one of the worst...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

‘Only you can solve migrant crisis’: French prime minister blames UK for Channel chaos

The French prime minister has blamed Britain for the migrant Channel crisis, saying “only you can solve it”, as he rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal for joint patrols. Jean Castex said Britain needed to deport more failed asylum seekers, open up safer legal routes and crack down on its black market if it was to reduce the record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel and make itself less “attractive” as a destination.
IMMIGRATION
Kansas City Star

Despite migrant deaths, Iraqi Kurds still seek out smugglers

Shoes pile up outside the Mamand home in northern Iraq from relatives and friends who have streamed inside to offer solace as they anxiously await news of the family's young son, who was lost at sea somewhere between France and Britain. Most are afraid to articulate their fear that 18-year...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing three countries bordering Belarus to extend processing times for people seeking asylum. Under the proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would be permitted to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, up from the current period of three to 10 days, while also allowing people to be held in special asylum processing centers for up to 16 weeks instead of four.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government failing to ‘take back control’ of borders post-Brexit, say voters as Channel crossings surge

Two in three voters believe Boris Johnson’s government is failing in its aim to “take back control” of Britain’s borders after Brexit, a new poll shows.The prime minister claimed the government had fulfilled the Leave campaign slogan and “taken back control” of the UK’s borders after he forged an exit deal with the EU at the end of 2020.But amid the ongoing surge in small boats crossings in the Channel, only 27 per cent of voters say the government have done “well” to take control of the borders, according to a Savanta ComRes survey.Some 64 per cent of adults...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If we are serious about tackling the migrant crisis, we must follow Germany’s example

Compassion for desperate refugees. Panic over porous borders. These conflicting emotions have both been on display in the last week. Most reasonable people will admit to feeling an element of both.The tension between these competing instincts is far from unique to Britain, and far from new. At the turn of the 20th century, there was a flow of Jewish refugees from the Russian pogroms, which brought around 150,000 people to our shores. They didn’t arrive in rubber dinghies, but had an equally hazardous journey across Europe. There was a political backlash. The Conservative – Balfour – government of the...
IMMIGRATION
Refinery29

A Young Woman Refugee On What It’s Actually Like To Cross The Channel

It was after midnight on Christmas Day 2018. Zainab Sadat Hossaini, who was then just 17 years old, stood on a freezing cold beach, likely near the village of Wissant in Calais, in complete darkness and looked at the boat that would take her to England. It was, as she recalls, tiny: a blue and black inflatable 12ft dinghy powered by an outboard motor which was fixed to it and less powerful than an inboard motor.
UNITED NATIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Refugees on Belarus border can already claim asylum EU

Migrants living in makeshift camps on the border between Belarus and the EU are permitted to claim asylum and seek safety within countries in the region, but nowhere else, one of the bloc's top officials has announced. This would rule out Germany, the stated preferred destination of many. Speaking at...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel migrants: Pushing back boats will increase danger, MPs warn

UK plans to turn back people attempting to cross the Channel are dangerous and probably unlawful, MPs have warned. Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week the tactic would help deter smuggling gangs, following the deaths of 27 people in a small boat. The Joint Committee on Human Rights is...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants who ‘swam back to France’ after failed Channel crossing await another attempt

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...
IMMIGRATION

