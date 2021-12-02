There’s more to the Christmas party confusion than what should go on under the mistletoe

The other night I sealed a pact with an old friend – we signed a Mutual Moan Covenant. Basically it lets one call up the other and vent when it all gets too much. That’s an all too frequent occurrence. It’s an occupational hazard of living with disability. What usually derails one or the other of us, turning us into a tangled ball of "arrrggghhh" that requires venting to deal with it, is not the big stuff; the impairments themselves, the health challenges we face, the big picture themes about which I’ve previously written in the run up to the...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO