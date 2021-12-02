ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

There’s more to the Christmas party confusion than what should go on under the mistletoe

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial etiquette at Christmas parties is one of the many subjects which Boris Johnson probably never expected to have to adjudicate on when he became prime minister. And...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

BBC

PMQs: PM under fire over No 10 lockdown Christmas parties

Boris Johnson says no Covid rules were broken after reports Christmas parties were held in Downing Street at the height of last year's lockdown. The BBC has spoken to a source who attended a Downing Street gathering on 18 December, as first reported in the Mirror newspaper. They said "several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No 10 is suffering a hangover from last year’s Downing St Christmas do

Sometimes you can almost sense a story gaining traction. So it is with the Downing Street Christmas party/ies last year. The reports first surfaced in the Daily Mirror, which might have been a bit of a problem, traction-wise, given that the Mirror is traditionally hostile to the Tories, and thus their account could be dismissed as propagandistic. Plus, of course, media rivals were as ever torn between following up a promising tale of covid hypocrisy, versus lending a competitor additional kudos for their scoop, made more painful for the majority of titles that usually give the government the benefit of the doubt.
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 Christmas party claims ‘incredibly insulting’ – Covid bereaved families

A woman who lost her father to Covid-19 said it is “incredibly insulting” to hear claims that Downing Street staff held parties which broke social distancing rules last Christmas.Pressure has continued to mount on Number 10 over reports that work-related social gatherings were held in the lead-up to Christmas last year even though the public was forbidden from doing the same.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said any events held at No 10 were “in accordance with the rules”.Safiah Ngah, 29, from a bereaved families group, said the reports are “sickening”.I can absolutely assure you that No 10 staff followed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It's the nightmare before Christmas': Furious families say they fear being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after 'North Pole Experience' event is cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Families have expressed their fury after a Christmas experience for young children was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park, in Nottinghamshire, was due to be held from November 13 to December 23 but was initially delayed due to a plague of issues, including supplier problems and the weather.
U.K.
The Guardian

It’s the law, so why are people still not wearing masks?

Six men in the queue for papers on Wednesday morning; four had no face coverings (Let’s not pretend the anti-mask babies would have lasted a minute in the blitz, 30 November). As I collected my Guardian, I faced the queue and in a loud, penetrating voice (I’m a retired head of a comprehensive) I said: “Where are your masks?” They all looked sheepish while I said: “You’re all in detention tonight.” How do they think medical staff cope with full PPE?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Politicians can’t forget the small things when it comes to disability – they make all the difference

The other night I sealed a pact with an old friend – we signed a Mutual Moan Covenant. Basically it lets one call up the other and vent when it all gets too much. That’s an all too frequent occurrence. It’s an occupational hazard of living with disability. What usually derails one or the other of us, turning us into a tangled ball of "arrrggghhh" that requires venting to deal with it, is not the big stuff; the impairments themselves, the health challenges we face, the big picture themes about which I’ve previously written in the run up to the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Are you dreaming of a booze-free Christmas? Join the (soda) club

The concept of a Christmas without champagne, wine or whisky is counterintuitive to many. But this festive season, growing numbers of Britons are eschewing alcohol and gearing up for a teetotal – or at least partially so – celebration, according to retailers. Sales in the no- and low-alcohol category, also...
DRINKS
Indy100

Minister says people should avoid ‘snogging under the mistletoe’ to avoid catching Covid this Christmas

A government minister has told people to avoid “snogging under the mistletoe” to prevent spreading Covid this Christmas. Speaking on ITV’s Peston programme, work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us” but warned: “For what it’s worth, I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

