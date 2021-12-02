ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu pulls Astroworld documentary amid criticism

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Hulu has pulled a documentary about the Astroworld festival off of its platform amid online criticism.

The documentary, called “Astroworld: Concert From Hell,” was put on the platform Wednesday and taken down Thursday after social media users said the film had been made and released too soon after the event, Variety reported.

Ten people died due to a crowd crush on the first night of the Astroworld Festival in November. Dozens of lawsuits have since ensued, with concert-goers alleging that Scott and the organizations hosting the festival are at fault for the tragedy.

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next,” the description of the documentary read on Hulu before the platform took it down.

The 50-minute documentary was a news special produced by ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston, where the music festival was held.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
293M+
Views
