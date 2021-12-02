ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember That Song – 12/2/21

By Paul Stroessner
rtt80s.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article***Deep Track today. But, if you’ve been following the pattern this week, you’ll probably know the artist***. Last Song: “Got My...

rtt80s.com

Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
George Harrison
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
Decider

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Captures the Astonishing Moment When George Quit

Fans may have heard about the fateful moment where George Harrison quit The Beatles for several days in 1969 before. But, despite the fact that Harrison’s walkout was captured on film by Let It Be director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, almost no one has seen the footage—until now. The Beatles: Get Back Part 1, the first of a three-part docuseries from Peter Jackson that is now streaming on Disney+, concludes with what may have been one of the Fab Four’s most dramatic moments.
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
The Guardian

‘Annoying snobs was part of the fun’: Paul McCartney and more on the Beatles’ rooftop farewell

It’s lunchtime on a cold Thursday in January 1969. After weeks of sometimes difficult rehearsals and recordings, the Beatles and their new songs finally – and spectacularly – collide with the outside world. The occasion is now fixed in their iconography. On 30 January on the roof of 3 Savile Row, the London HQ of their company Apple, the four – joined by the US keyboard player Billy Preston – performed five songs: Get Back (three times), Don’t Let Me Down (twice), I’ve Got a Feeling (ditto), Dig a Pony and One After 909. They played with a tightness and confidence that belied the last-minute nature of events, while a sense of urgency and drama was provided by two police officers, determined to shut everything down.
NPR

The long and winding Beatles docuseries will enchant die-hard and casual fans

As I see it, there are two very different audiences for Get Back, Peter Jackson's new documentary about The Beatles' Let It Be sessions. There are the most rabid fans, who will watch it and recognize instantly the stuff they've never heard or seen before. And for them — well, for us, because I'm part of that group — this Disney+ docuseries is a true treasure. For everyone else, the first part of The Beatles: Get Back may be slow going.
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: H3rizon, ‘One More Christmas’

With just one month to go until the festive season reaches its peak, H3rizon have beaten Mariah Carey to the punch, sharing their first-ever holiday single, “One More Christmas”. Officially set for release on Friday, November 26th, “One More Christmas” follows on from the release of July’s “Serious” and sees...
imdb.com

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Review: A Riveting, Playful Look at the Band’s Final Days

There are plenty of times in “The Beatles: Get Back” when the band at the center is burned out. Throughout the eight-plus hours of Peter Jackson’s documentary, culled from footage gathered during the runup to their last public performance, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr often talk about how they haven’t slept.
moviestvnetwork.com

The Story Behind The Trolley Song

For showtimes, click here. When writing the script for Meet Me in St. Louis, Irving Brecher left a spot for a song when Judy Garland and company travel on the trolley. “This might be a good place for a song,” he wrote. Producer Arthur Freed agreed and asked writers Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane to write one.
New Jersey 101.5

As much as they tried, Beatles could never really “Get Back” (Opinion)

There was a quote that Sir Peter Jackson, director of the new Beatles "Get Back" film said in an interview on Sirius/XM about the band that really struck me. "The Beatles changed the world only to find the world doesn't have a place for them anymore," says Jackson, talking about how after all was said and done, the Beatles who had done everything you could possibly do to become the greatest rock band at the time, could no longer simply go back to being a rock band that could play a gig for about 300 people.
