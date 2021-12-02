ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Absolutely appalling’: 100 vulnerable children died in NSW last year

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amV2D_0dCb6fq900
The NSW government’s annual report into child death has recorded the highest number of deaths since 2011 and the third successive year case numbers rose.

About 100 vulnerable children died in New South Wales last year despite being known by the state justice’s system, according to a government report described as “absolutely appalling” by the national children’s commissioner.

Suicide among vulnerable children peaked to its highest level in five years while risk of significant harm reports have steadily increased for a decade, according to the NSW government’s annual report into child deaths.

Just over one in five of the 100 deaths were Indigenous.

It was the highest number of deaths found since 2011 and the third year in a row the case numbers had increased.

NSW Labor said the most vulnerable children in the state were being left behind and needed “urgent” state government support.

“Year after year the … government delivers platitudes instead of funding,” Labor’s spokesperson for family and community services, Kate Washington, said.

“It’s unthinkable that 90,000 children at risk of serious harm in 2020-21 were not seen by a caseworker. They have been let down by the system. This cannot continue.”

Of the children who died, 72 had a risk of significant harm (Rosh) report in the past three years, 23 had a sibling with a Rosh report, and five were in out-of-home care . Five had more than 25 Rosh reports and 37 had between three and five.

“Performance against this indicator is challenging,” the report said.

“The rate of re-reporting continues to hover around the 40% mark in 2020 to 21, and the trajectory is not approaching the target.

“Over the past decade there has been a consistent year-on-year trend of increasing Rosh reports, with many of these reports being re-reports. This increased level of community reporting places upward pressure on the re-report rate.”

The national children’s commissioner, Anne Hollonds, said extended lockdowns had been disruptive and a “serious concern” for at-risk children but the figures weren’t acceptable.

“We’re meant to have a system that protects children and we’re failing,” she said.

“Resources have never been high, it’s always ambulances at the bottom of the cliff. We need to look at upstream policy that identifies families struggling much earlier and wraps support around them.

“Deaths are symptoms of complex issues. There will never be enough caseworkers if that’s what we do … Is this the kind of Australia we’re prepared to live in?”

The report found Aboriginal children were represented at a disproportionately higher rate and were three times more likely to be taken into care than their peers.

As of June 2019, 39% of the children in out-of-home care were Aboriginal.

Hollonds said housing insecurity, domestic violence, a lack of services and upstream reform had all contributed to the crisis.

“It’s always been the case and we’ve made no progress,” she said. “The standout figure not being met is the removal of First Nations children from families – it went backwards last year. Children aren’t a priority and that needs to change.”

A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said the death of any child was a “tragedy” with far-reaching implications.

“This year’s report focuses on suicide and highlights the need for government agencies and non-government organisations to improve practice and better respond to information about children’s mental health.

“We will use the findings of this report to support caseworkers to respond to the challenges facing vulnerable children and families across NSW.”

The findings followed an ombudsman’s report in October that criticised the high number of children that were never seen by Family and Community Services caseworkers despite multiple reports, citing a lack of caseworkers as the reason children were falling through the cracks.

During NSW budget estimates last month it was revealed a 12-year-old Aboriginal boy spent more than 300 days alone in an apartment as part of “last resort” alternative-care arrangements.

Of 91 children living in alternative-care arrangements as of 12 October, 47% were Indigenous, the hearing heard. Some 36,524 children were seen by a caseworker in 2020 to 2021. But while this was the most children ever seen, 71% of reported children still didn’t have access to a caseworker.

The families, communities and disability services minister, Alisten Henskens, told the hearing he had not breached his duty of care and was receiving briefings weekly of “strategies to exit the longer-term children out of alternative-care arrangements”.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Nsw#Domestic Violence#Disability#Mental Health#The National Children#Nsw Labor
TheConversationAU

Voluntary assisted dying is one step closer in NSW. Now the negotiation starts

New South Wales is moving closer to legalising voluntary assisted dying. But there are hurdles ahead. After days of speeches in the NSW lower house, MPs voted yesterday – 53 in favour and 36 against – to consider the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021 in detail. Now MPs will consider multiple amendments, largely around proposed safeguards, before the bill returns to the upper house. So what does this mean for terminally-ill people in NSW? Independent MP Alex Greenwich tabled the bill in the lower house last month. The bill largely reflects the voluntary assisted dying legislation passed in other Australian states. To be eligible...
WORLD
Telegraph

Privately-run prison that kept children locked up for 23 hours a day faces closure

A secure institution criticised for locking up children for 23 hours a day faces closure after the Ministry of Justice stripped a private US firm of the contract to run it. The MoJ announced on Thursday that it had terminated the contract for MTC to run Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre for young criminals near Rugby by mutual agreement after successive inspection reports found failings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-nurse gets 10 years in prison for raping incapacitated patient

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a clinic where she was under his care. Ex-nurse Nathan Sutherland was accused of raping the victim, who has severe disabilities, at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Often Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.
The Guardian

The Guardian

69K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy