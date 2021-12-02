ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Man on trial for sex crimes found dead in parking garage

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
A man on trial for sex crimes was found dead in a parking garage in Murfreesboro.

NewsChannel 5 has learned David Rowan, a pastor from Florida, who was free on bond, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the garage across from the Rutherford County Courthouse. His trial began this week, both the defense and prosecution have rested their cases and the jury had not yet reached a verdict yet when he died.

Murfreesboro police said it appears Rowan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rowan was arrested in 2018, accused of sexually assaulting two teenage sisters four years earlier while he was in Murfreesboro for a religious conference. He was a guest speaker at the convention.

He was indicted on charges of rape, unlawful sexual contact and sexual battery by an authority figure.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
