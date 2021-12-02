ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Local financial advisor says the stock market could be rocky due to new COVID-19 variant

wjbc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – According to a local financial advisor, the new COVID-19 variant Omicron could bring market volatility to wall street. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the first cases in the United...

www.wjbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisor#Covid 19#Cdc#Omicron#Savant Wealth Management#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Wjbc
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is No Longer The Stock Market's Friend

The jobs report was weak on the headline but very strong on the household report. The job report was shockingly weak on the non-farm payroll report. But the household survey was shockingly strong, and that means the Fed will likely look to taper its asset purchases much faster at the upcoming December FOMC meeting.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nearly half of Americans say inflation has caused them ‘financial hardship’ and how the omicron variant could affect mortgage rates

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Nearly half of Americans say inflation has caused them ‘financial hardship’. As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says it’s time to retire the word ‘transitory,’ a new Gallup poll gives insight into the effects of rising prices. Read More Debt collectors can DM, email and text you about unpaid bills. Here’s what you need to know.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

5 Technology Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street has been suffering since Black Friday as the resurgence of coronavirus with its new variant – Omicron – has shaken market participants’ confidence across the globe. As of now, very few data are available to gauge the severity of the new variant and doctors and medical scientists have not given any definitive guidance. However, Omicron has been found in more than two dozen countries, the latest one being the United States. As a result, panic selling has struck Wall Street again.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy