ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Five things we learned from the men's ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By Caroline Darney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2ovK_0dCb5Hoc00

The ACC made a valiant push on the third and final day of the event, but it was too much to overcome the Big Ten’s 6-2 lead after the Tuesday. Wisconsin clinched the challenge with a 70-66 victory at Georgia Tech, giving the Big Ten an 8-6 win and the conference its third straight in the event.

Ohio State and Purdue picked up the biggest wins of the week as the Buckeyes mounted a second half comeback to take down No. 1 Duke, and No. 3 Purdue comfortably defeated an always dangerous FSU squad.

We are getting closer to conference play — for both the ACC and Big Ten it starts this Friday — so let’s take a look at some lessons learned over this year’s event.

Purdue isn't just good, they're great

There were some folks in West Lafayette, Indiana, that thought the Boilermakers should have taken over the top spot in the AP poll when then-No. 1 Gonzaga lost to Duke. Instead, the Blue Devils leap-frogged Purdue, taking over as the team to beat.

So what did Purdue do?

They went out and absolutely handled a Florida State team that will likely finish in the top-4 of the ACC. Purdue has good outside shooting, including four players shooting 40 percent or better with a minimum of 20 attempts (Isaiah Thompson is making a blistering 61 percent on 23 tries). Down low, Zach Edey has been a force. To cap it off, Jaden Ivey is legitimately a star at point guard, doing a little bit of everything for Matt Painter.

The Boilermakers have Iowa looming, but if they can take care of business, college basketball should have a new No. 1 come Monday.

Duke isn't untouchable

No one should be worried about Duke. They have wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga already this season, and have one of the best (if not THE best) freshmen in the country in Paolo Banchero.

They aren’t, however, untouchable.

The Blue Devils cruised in the first half against Ohio State, taking a 43-30 lead into the halftime break. Second half was all Buckeyes. Duke scored 23 points — yes, 23 — over the final 20 minutes of the game, and didn’t score a point for the last 4:29. Their last field goal of the game came with a Trevor Keels layup with 5:19 remaining. That’s…not ideal.

Duke is shooting just 33 percent from three for the season, and if they can’t make shots from outside, the pressure turns up just a bit.

The Big Ten and ACC are pretty even

This year’s challenge was absolutely bonkers. The aforementioned upset of No. 1, multiple overtime games, and a handful of buzzer beaters all happened over the past three days. Nine games were decided by a combined 30 points, which averages out to 3.33 points per game. Wake Forest needed one overtime to outlast Northwestern. Syracuse and Indiana went to double overtime, which seemed crazy until Nebraska and NC State said, “hold my Old Tuffy” and went four overtimes.

Virginia came back from down 21 before losing by one on a shot by Iowa’s Joe Toussaint with eight seconds left. A put-back by Minnesota gave the Golden Gophers a one-point win over a heartbroken Pitt.

Both conferences have a clear leader — Duke for the ACC and Purdue for the Big Ten — but North Carolina impressed with a big win over Michigan, Wisconsin continues to show their grit and determination, and maybe we should start trusting Michigan State and Virginia Tech?

Virginia's offense showed some life

The season got off to a brutal start for the Cavaliers as the 2019 National Champs lost a game at home to the Navy Midshipmen. Virginia lost Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, and Trey Murphy III from a team that could make threes but struggled in the post. Now, ECU transfer Jayden Gardner and redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick have beefed up Virginia’s options down low, but there were still a lot of questions about who would hit shots.

Against Iowa on Monday night, Virginia struggled on both ends of the court as the Hawkeyes hit every contested shot en route to a 14-point halftime lead. Then the Hoos showed some fight. True freshman Taine Murray from New Zealand went 4-for-6 from three off the bench, finishing with 14 points as they climbed all the way back to take a late lead.

Moral victories certainly won’t be enough to satisfy fans in Charlottesville, but this performance is something Bennett and the Cavaliers can build on.

Hello, Michigan State and Wisconsin

The Spartans entered the week with two losses, but when those come to then-No. 3 Kansas and reigning champ Baylor, you can’t be too mad. Michigan State has played a challenging schedule thus far, and they handled Louisville with relative ease on Wednesday night. Michigan State’s defense has been outstanding, holding every opponent except the aforementioned top-10 teams below 65 points. The offense still has many questions to answer, but what we’ve seen overall so far has been encouraging.

Wisconsin had a much tighter game, pulling away from Georgia Tech late in the second half. The Badgers have a win over a very good Houston team on their resume, with its lone loss coming to a solid Providence squad. Johnny Davis has been a revelation, and Brad Davison is still the same gritty player he’s been for seemingly 10 seasons in Madison.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Nebraska State
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
Person
Matt Painter
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-Star OL Earnest Greene breaks down his final four

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
NFL
247Sports

Five things we learned in Virginia's loss to Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- As the clock winded down, Virginia Tech fans ran onto the field to celebrate the Hokies keeping the cup and beating in-state rival 29-24 over Virginia. Missed opportunities, mistakes and head-scratching coaching decisions cost this game for the Cavaliers. Here are the five takeaways from the game on...
VIRGINIA STATE
cvillecountry.com

Virginia’s Comeback Effort Falls Short Against Iowa in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Iowa (7-0) banked in a shot off the glass with eight seconds remaining in the game to defeat Virginia (5-3) 75-74 at John Paul Jones Arena Monday night. Despite trailing by as many as 21 points, the Cavaliers fought their way back to take a one-point lead (71-70) 1:36 to play in Monday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Acc#The Big Ten#Purdue#Buckeyes#Ap#Gonzaga#The Blue Devils
ClutchPoints

Three bold predictions for Brian Kelly in his first season as LSU’s head coach

When news broke on Thursday that former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly would be the new head football coach for the LSU Tigers, everyone’s minds immediately went to one question…how will his coaching translate to the SEC? As a coach who has either not been in a big conference (he was the head coach at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, and Cincinnati) or not in a conference at all (Notre Dame), Kelly will be making the transition to the biggest conference of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Five things learned from Gophers men's basketball's 5-0 start with first-year coach Ben Johnson

Gophers coach Ben Johnson and his players sung the rouser and waved to the home crowd again after a double-digit win in Wednesday's 55-44 victory against Jacksonville. A surprising 5-0 start pre-Thanksgiving for a team picked to finish last in the Big Ten includes three wins at Williams Arena by an average margin of nearly 22 points per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
und.com

Irish Face An ACC/Big Ten Challenge At Illinois

TV: ESPN2 | Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti | Analysis: Robby Hummel. RADIO: Play-by-Play: Tony Simeone | Live locally on WSBT-AM 960/FM 96.1, worldwide on und.com. The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team (3-2) continues its run of five away games in the ACC/Big Then Challenge at No. 14/15 Illinois (4-2) on Monday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The Irish are coming off a 1-2 appearance at the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, while Illinois has rebounded from its first two losses of the season to Cincinnati and Marquette with victories over Kansas State and UT Rio Grande Valley.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy