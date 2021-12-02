Five things we learned from the men's ACC-Big Ten Challenge

The ACC made a valiant push on the third and final day of the event, but it was too much to overcome the Big Ten’s 6-2 lead after the Tuesday. Wisconsin clinched the challenge with a 70-66 victory at Georgia Tech, giving the Big Ten an 8-6 win and the conference its third straight in the event.

Ohio State and Purdue picked up the biggest wins of the week as the Buckeyes mounted a second half comeback to take down No. 1 Duke, and No. 3 Purdue comfortably defeated an always dangerous FSU squad.

We are getting closer to conference play — for both the ACC and Big Ten it starts this Friday — so let’s take a look at some lessons learned over this year’s event.

Purdue isn't just good, they're great

There were some folks in West Lafayette, Indiana, that thought the Boilermakers should have taken over the top spot in the AP poll when then-No. 1 Gonzaga lost to Duke. Instead, the Blue Devils leap-frogged Purdue, taking over as the team to beat.

So what did Purdue do?

They went out and absolutely handled a Florida State team that will likely finish in the top-4 of the ACC. Purdue has good outside shooting, including four players shooting 40 percent or better with a minimum of 20 attempts (Isaiah Thompson is making a blistering 61 percent on 23 tries). Down low, Zach Edey has been a force. To cap it off, Jaden Ivey is legitimately a star at point guard, doing a little bit of everything for Matt Painter.

The Boilermakers have Iowa looming, but if they can take care of business, college basketball should have a new No. 1 come Monday.

Duke isn't untouchable

No one should be worried about Duke. They have wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga already this season, and have one of the best (if not THE best) freshmen in the country in Paolo Banchero.

They aren’t, however, untouchable.

The Blue Devils cruised in the first half against Ohio State, taking a 43-30 lead into the halftime break. Second half was all Buckeyes. Duke scored 23 points — yes, 23 — over the final 20 minutes of the game, and didn’t score a point for the last 4:29. Their last field goal of the game came with a Trevor Keels layup with 5:19 remaining. That’s…not ideal.

Duke is shooting just 33 percent from three for the season, and if they can’t make shots from outside, the pressure turns up just a bit.

The Big Ten and ACC are pretty even

This year’s challenge was absolutely bonkers. The aforementioned upset of No. 1, multiple overtime games, and a handful of buzzer beaters all happened over the past three days. Nine games were decided by a combined 30 points, which averages out to 3.33 points per game. Wake Forest needed one overtime to outlast Northwestern. Syracuse and Indiana went to double overtime, which seemed crazy until Nebraska and NC State said, “hold my Old Tuffy” and went four overtimes.

Virginia came back from down 21 before losing by one on a shot by Iowa’s Joe Toussaint with eight seconds left. A put-back by Minnesota gave the Golden Gophers a one-point win over a heartbroken Pitt.

Both conferences have a clear leader — Duke for the ACC and Purdue for the Big Ten — but North Carolina impressed with a big win over Michigan, Wisconsin continues to show their grit and determination, and maybe we should start trusting Michigan State and Virginia Tech?

Virginia's offense showed some life

The season got off to a brutal start for the Cavaliers as the 2019 National Champs lost a game at home to the Navy Midshipmen. Virginia lost Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, and Trey Murphy III from a team that could make threes but struggled in the post. Now, ECU transfer Jayden Gardner and redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick have beefed up Virginia’s options down low, but there were still a lot of questions about who would hit shots.

Against Iowa on Monday night, Virginia struggled on both ends of the court as the Hawkeyes hit every contested shot en route to a 14-point halftime lead. Then the Hoos showed some fight. True freshman Taine Murray from New Zealand went 4-for-6 from three off the bench, finishing with 14 points as they climbed all the way back to take a late lead.

Moral victories certainly won’t be enough to satisfy fans in Charlottesville, but this performance is something Bennett and the Cavaliers can build on.

Hello, Michigan State and Wisconsin

The Spartans entered the week with two losses, but when those come to then-No. 3 Kansas and reigning champ Baylor, you can’t be too mad. Michigan State has played a challenging schedule thus far, and they handled Louisville with relative ease on Wednesday night. Michigan State’s defense has been outstanding, holding every opponent except the aforementioned top-10 teams below 65 points. The offense still has many questions to answer, but what we’ve seen overall so far has been encouraging.

Wisconsin had a much tighter game, pulling away from Georgia Tech late in the second half. The Badgers have a win over a very good Houston team on their resume, with its lone loss coming to a solid Providence squad. Johnny Davis has been a revelation, and Brad Davison is still the same gritty player he’s been for seemingly 10 seasons in Madison.