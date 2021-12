Less than three weeks after decommitting from Ole Miss, Gautier (Miss.) offensive tackle Bryson Hurst has committed to the Rebels again. Hurst is the No. 323 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 offensive tackle and the No. 8 prospect in Mississippi.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO