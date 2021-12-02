ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best college hoops bets: Women's Big Ten-ACC Challenge duels to watch

By Cole Huff
 1 day ago
One of the great things about women’s college basketball this season is how much parity there is. Throughout the opening month of the season, even the best teams have looked human at times. South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in the nation through three weeks, but the Gamecocks have been through a couple of dogfights in order to stay there. The defending champion Stanford Cardinal already has two losses, and the rest of the top-10 have taken turns beating up on one another.

The action doesn’t stop as we roll into December and Thursday’s slate fall in line with what’s already been a fun and competitive beginning to the season. Here’s what to expect from the Big Ten/ACC Challenge games between Indiana-NC State, Duke-Iowa and Louisville-Michigan.

No. 10 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines

How good is Lousiville? Well, the Cardinals are a two-point overtime loss to Arizona away from having a perfect start to the season. Considering that Dana Evans is no longer part of the program, that’s a big accomplishment. Kianna Smith, Emily Engstler and Hailey Van Lith are contributing nicely in what could be another deep postseason run.

While Louisville could very well be undefeated, No. 12 Michigan is. The Wolverines handled business at the Daytona Beach Invitational last week, including an impressive win over Oregon State. Michigan’s dynamic scoring duo of Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown are scorching opposing defenses and have the Wolverines looking like they could fight for a Big Ten championship.

When the two teams collide I’ll be interested in seeing if Louisville can slow down Hillmon. Hillmon is the nation’s 7th leading scorer (21.8 points per game) on the season and could be a matchup nightmare for Louisville. Still, the Cardinals probably have the more balanced team and open as the favorite at Tipico Sportsbook. This should be a fantastic game.

Game Lines

Louisville Cardinals -8.5 vs. Michigan Wolverines

O/U 120.5

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 2 NC State Wolfpack

Easily, my most anticipated game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is this matchup between the NC State and Indiana.

The Pack is one of the most experienced teams in the nation and, between Diamond Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner, have two of the most fun players to watch hoop. Elissa Cunane certainly can’t be forgotten, as her frontcourt production is is a big reason why NC State has only lost to the No.1 team in the nation this year.

Indiana is on the rise. The Hoosiers could have beaten the defending champions a week ago in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, but they came up just short. Outside of that, Indiana’s resume looks great as the ladies have dominated in their wins.

The Hoosiers have five starters that are averaging at least 10.0 points per contest, and their well-roundedness could make for an interesting clash with NC State’s experience. The Wolfpack are Tipico‘s the favorites to win, but anything could happen when these two national championship-caliber teams link up.

Game Lines

NC State Wolfpack -4.5 vs. Indiana Hoosiers

O/U 134.5

Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes

Once you’re done watching the top-25 battles of the earlier Big Ten/ACC Challenge games, flip over to ESPN for Iowa-Duke.

The No. 9 ranked Hawkeyes are led by one of college basketball’s greatest individual players, Caitlin Clark. Through four games, Clark has put forward complete games night in and night out, averaging 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Yet, the production from McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano have made the Hawkeyes an even tougher team.

Duke is rolling into this matchup with a ton of confidence after a 6-0 start to the season. The Blue Devils will get the home court advantage and will have a chance to show the world why they are one of the nation’s best scoring teams. Celeste Taylor’s and Lexi Gordon’s scoring will play a significant role in the outcome of this game.

While Duke’s scoring is very good, they’ll have to crank up the defense to stop Iowa, college basketball’s third-best scoring team. The Hawkeyes are the favorite but will be playing away from home for the first time all season after they had to cancel their Cancun games due to three positive COVID-19 tests. This battle against Duke will be their first game in over two weeks.

Game Lines

Iowa Hawkeyes -1.5 vs. Duke Blue Devils

O/U 155.5

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

