This is the weekend we take down the monster. By “we,” of course, I mean my wife. And by “monster,” I mean the entertainment center in the guest room. The story starts with my son, whose clothes may well have multiplied beyond the scale of his current dresser. It’s hard to tell, because for the sake of early morning convenience, he tends to divide them into piles on his floor – a small pile of clean clothes, a small pile of dirty clothes, and a massive pile of clothes that either started out as clean or dirty, but has evolved to become the Leaning Tower of Sweatshirts With One Sleeve Inside Out.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO