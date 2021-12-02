New Dying Light 2 gameplay video highlights paraglider travel and ferocious combat

Techland, the studio making Dying Light 2: Stay Human, has released new gameplay footage showing various gameplay elements.

In a video deep-dive, several development team members explain what makes Dying Light 2 a whole different (undead) beast from the first game. A prime example is a new paraglider, allowing players to soar over terrain while avoiding zombie crowds gathered on the streets below. Here’s to hoping the zombies don’t start sprouting wings!

Combat in Dying Light 2 appears to be much faster and inventive than before. There are more directional options for blocking incoming attacks, not to mention the viscera flying about is a lot, well, chunkier than it was in Dying Light.

You can check out the Dying Light 2 gameplay deep-dive for yourself below. Just as a heads up, there’s some mature language in the video.

If you’re worried that Dying Light 2 might require some brushing up on the first game’s events, senior producer Kornel Jaskula elaborated on how the sequel ties into Dying Light.

“The action in the city takes place more than 20 years after the original game,” Jaskula said in the video. “It’s a completely new hero, completely new city, so we made sure that people who haven’t played the original will still enjoy this one.”

It won’t be long before we all get to try out Dying Light 2, as it’s coming out on Feb. 4, 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.