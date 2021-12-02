ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Dying Light 2 gameplay video highlights paraglider travel and ferocious combat

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 1 day ago
Techland, the studio making Dying Light 2: Stay Human, has released new gameplay footage showing various gameplay elements.

In a video deep-dive, several development team members explain what makes Dying Light 2 a whole different (undead) beast from the first game. A prime example is a new paraglider, allowing players to soar over terrain while avoiding zombie crowds gathered on the streets below. Here’s to hoping the zombies don’t start sprouting wings!

Combat in Dying Light 2 appears to be much faster and inventive than before. There are more directional options for blocking incoming attacks, not to mention the viscera flying about is a lot, well, chunkier than it was in Dying Light.

You can check out the Dying Light 2 gameplay deep-dive for yourself below. Just as a heads up, there’s some mature language in the video.

If you’re worried that Dying Light 2 might require some brushing up on the first game’s events, senior producer Kornel Jaskula elaborated on how the sequel ties into Dying Light.

“The action in the city takes place more than 20 years after the original game,” Jaskula said in the video. “It’s a completely new hero, completely new city, so we made sure that people who haven’t played the original will still enjoy this one.”

It won’t be long before we all get to try out Dying Light 2, as it’s coming out on Feb. 4, 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

wccftech.com

Chorus’ Silky-Smooth Space Combat Showcased in 8 Minutes of New 4K Gameplay

Deep Silver’s Chorus has been flying somewhat under the radar, possibly because we haven’t really seen all that much of the space shooter in action. Well, thanks to the folks at IGN, we now have 8 minutes of mostly-uncut gameplay footage to check out and the game is looking impressively fluid and polished. We see main character Nara free a space station beset with parasitic “totems,” before taking on a squad of enemy ships. We also get a brief peek at the upgrade screen for your ship. You can check out the footage for yourself, below.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Dragon Ball: The Breakers gameplay explained in new video

Dragon Ball: The Breakers was revealed last week offering a new spin on the Dragon Ball Z formula. Instead of having the most powerful individuals facing off against each other in Dragon Ball: The Breakers powerless Survivors have to escape from all powerful Raiders. Survivors team up in a group of 7 in an effort to escape the Temporal Seam, a location where all the times and places converge. A full overview is given in the 11 minute video below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See Chorus’ Stylish Space Combat in Our Exclusive Gameplay Video

IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal brand new gameplay from Chorus, the space combat game from Fishlabs. This eight-minute segment of the game show’s off Chorus’s fast-paced battles and smooth flying, as well as a little ship customisation. This segment sees protagonist Nara and her sentient spaceship, Forsaken, arrive at...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Chorus – New Gameplay Trailer Showcases Space Combat, Ship Customization

Fishlabs’ upcoming cinematic space combat title Chorus has received some extensive new gameplay footage via IGN. It offers a better look at the shooting and movement, particularly Forsaken’s ability to drift, along with how a typical mission can play out. Check it out below. The mission in question sees Nara...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Video] Latest ‘Dying Light 2’ Video Showcases Worldbuilding And Environments

Techland have turned a focus on the environmental storytelling in the latest episode of the ongoing “Dying 2 Know More” series for the upcoming Dying Light 2. In the episode, world director Thomas Gerbaud shares how the developers have packed in worldbuilding and story development, bringing to life the world of Dying Light 2 “through a hoard of immersive detail”.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for DoDonPachi Resurrection, the shoot ’em up title from Live Wire and Cave. The game just landed on Switch yesterday. Learn more about DoDonPachi Resurrection with the following overview:. Story. Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over …. The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Devil May Cry 5 Playing Perfectly on Steam Deck on New Gameplay Video

CAPCOM released a new gameplay video of Devil May Cry 5, but it is running perfectly on the upcoming Steam Deck PC handheld. While the Steam Deck has delayed its release to February 2022, it does not mean the game developers do not have their own PC handhelds to test out their games on. Just recently, a gameplay video of popular video game Devil May Cry 5 was released and it was running on the Steam Deck. To everyone’s surprise, it was running smoothly as butter.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.2 is Live, Reduces Bullet Spread on Weapons and Nerfs Hovercraft

Despite average critical reception, Battlefield 2042 launched in a less than ideal state for many players. DICE has begun the process of fixing major issues, starting with bullet spread. Its second major update is now live and reduces bullet spread for all weapons except shotguns. The PP-29 has also had its vertical recoil increased to ensure that it isn’t outperforming other weapons outside of its effective range.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Night Lights gameplay

Gameplay has surfaced for Night Lights, the puzzle platformer from publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Meridian4. The title landed on Switch yesterday following its announcement earlier in the week. For those that need a refresher on Night Lights, check out the following overview:. The world is different at night. Take...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Drifting: Weight of Feathers Gets New Video Showing Audio Test Gameplay

Taiwanese developer Ming Yen Wu released a new video of his upcoming third-person action game Drifting: Weight of Feathers. The video is designed as an audio test, but it provides a new look at the gameplay of the upcoming indie title, which mixes parkour with sleek action combat. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
