ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Depth Chart Podcast: It Just Means More

By KSR about 7 hours comments
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Depth Chart Podcast puts a bow on the big Governor’s Cup win by reliving the 52-21 beatdown one more time. Freddie Maggard’s crew...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Brad White
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Depth Chart Podcast
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa State's Matt Campbell addresses being linked to other college football coaching searches

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell is always a popular name that surfaces in coaching searches. The New York Jets even reportedly inquired about Campbell after the 2020 season. But time and time again, Campbell has chosen to remain in Ames where he has built the Cyclones into a respectable program. With Florida, LSU and USC open entering this offseason and several reported candidates already inking big extensions, Campbell’s name is mentioned even more so.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Former LSU tight end hilariously reacts to recent Brian Kelly hire

Former LSU tight end had a pretty funny reaction his alma mater’s recent hiring of Brian Kelly. He recently told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN: “My mom told me if you don’t have anything nice to say, you should probably just keep it to yourself.”. “Yeah, I don’t know anything about...
NFL
247Sports

Four-Star OL Earnest Greene breaks down his final four

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Three bold predictions for Brian Kelly in his first season as LSU’s head coach

When news broke on Thursday that former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly would be the new head football coach for the LSU Tigers, everyone’s minds immediately went to one question…how will his coaching translate to the SEC? As a coach who has either not been in a big conference (he was the head coach at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, and Cincinnati) or not in a conference at all (Notre Dame), Kelly will be making the transition to the biggest conference of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy