AP Top Stories December 2nd

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest for Thursday, December 2: Biden renews push for vaccinations; UN locked...

Washington Times

Kataluna Enriquez: 'Miss' Nevada in name only

One of the first questions pondered in Philosophy 101 is this: “If a tree falls in the woods, and there’s no one there to hear it, did it make a noise?”. Accordingly, if a transgender “woman” were to win the title of Miss USA on Monday night, would anyone know it? Not immediately, at least, because the live telecast of the annual pageant has been relegated to a virtually unknown cable channel, FYI.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

White House considering response after first Omicron variant case found in U.S.

The White House is preparing to impose more restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. as the Omicron variant has been identified in California. Plus, conservatives are considering shutting down the government over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest.
POTUS
#Un#Major League Baseball#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Business Insider

10 Things in Politics: Kamala Harris' Big Tech problem

Welcome back to 10 Things in Politics. Sign up here to receive this newsletter. Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go — click here for iOS and here for Android. Send tips to bgriffiths@insider.com. Here's what we're talking about:. Exclusive: MLB secretly used 2 different types of baseballs...
MLB
US News and World Report

AP Top Political News at 3:22 A.m. EST

Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open. Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments. Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official. As lawmakers mull curbs on social media, Haugen weighing in. Conservatives eagerly await Supreme Court abortion arguments. Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to...
U.S. POLITICS
KCRG.com

Poll: Young Americans ‘fearful’ about USA’s future

(CNN) - A new poll finds young American adults are worried about the future of the country. The Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School surveyed about 2,000 adults aged 18 to 29 at the end of October, beginning of November. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they were fearful...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Top Three Takeaways – December 2nd, 2021

Is partisanship the answer? Ask the average person that question regardless of the issue and what’s the likely answer going to be? Something just about all of us can agree on, regardless of political persuasion, is that more partisanship isn’t generally a good thing. Now, less ubiquitously, there are times I specifically root for partisanship to win out if it means bad policy proposals won’t become law. A current example being the so-called “Build Back Better” plan in Congress. Nothing happening with Joe Biden’s agenda from here is from better than any of it happening in my book. So, if all Republicans and say, Joe Manchin, can stop it from happening...bring on maximum partisanship for the rest of this Congress. But my purpose for addressing this topic today isn’t about anything that may or may not occur in Congress. It’s about the potential change of some of the most local elections we have in our communities. School board elections. In this year of an awakening, in which parents across the country and right here in South Florida have become more engaged with school boards than at any time in recent memory, changes to the way we elect school board members are being strongly considered in our state legislature. The bill proposed in the state Senate by Joe Gruters took its first big step towards becoming a potential reality in our state on Tuesday when it passed the Senate Ethics and Rules committee on a party-line vote. The effort to introduce partisan school board races was perhaps appropriately...partisan, with the Republicans voting for it, with Democrats opposing it. Now a lot still has to happen in the state legislature before it’s a potential reality, but it’s now officially an issue in Florida that will be under serious consideration in January’s upcoming legislative session. Should the legislature pass it the final decision will be...
POLITICS
The AP Interview: Man who sounded alarm on omicron

Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NWI.com

Senate passes stopgap bill averting shutdown and funding government through mid-February; bill next goes to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes stopgap bill averting shutdown and funding government through mid-February; bill next goes to Biden. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Get Government & Politics updates in your...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AP Top Stories November 20 P

Here’s the Saturday, November 20: Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali; Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot; Northrop Grumman Cygnus departs from Space Station; Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
RUSSIA
AP Top Stories November 19 P

Here’s the latest for Friday, November 19: Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all charges; House approves big social and environment bill; US nears COVID-19 boosters for all; President pardons Thanksgiving turkeys. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
POLITICS

