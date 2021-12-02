Check Out These 5 New York Restaurants With Incredible Finger Lakes Views

There are so many great restaurants in New York that sometimes, in order to pick where to go, you have to find one with that special something . Maybe it’s a particular dish you love, or something unique about the setting. Some eateries that we love to enjoy are restaurants with lake views. It’s so peaceful to relax and enjoy your meal while watching the waves crash against the shore, or boats docking . Check out these five restaurants with great Finger Lakes views in New York.

1. The Sherwood Inn: 26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152 (Lake Skaneateles)

2. Ports Cafe: 4432 W Lake Rd, Geneva, NY 14456 (Seneca Lake)

3. The Waterfront: 12664 W Lake Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840 (Keuka Lake)

4. Drifters on Owasco: 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, NY 13118 (Owasco Lake)

5. Rose Tavern: 770 S Main St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 (Canandaigua Lake)

The historic Sherwood Inn not only hosts an excellent hotel, but also has a great restaurant. It's located right in town, so you'll be able to walk to various shops as well as the beautiful Skaneateles Lake. The lobby has a fireplace, so even on the chilliest of nights, it's a cozy and warm environment.The great food here makes this a popular spot with visitors and locals alike. Make sure to try the poutine, it's perfection!You can get more information on their website Ports Cafe overlooks Seneca Lake and the food and environment are just as good as the views. They've been a favorite in the area since they opened in 2000.They've got a full bar with plenty of wine and local beers on tap. The menu is full of savory steaks and locally-caught seafood.Check out more on their website The Waterfront is an aptly-named spot on Keuka Lake. They've got great live music, and such a fantastically fun atmosphere. Please note that they are open seasonally only in the warmer months.The food is an eclectic mix and the burgers are incredible. You can also pick up salads, chicken, and pizza.You can get a full menu and more information on theirDrifters on Owasco is a charming spot with beautiful dining, indoor and out. It's right on the southern end of Owasco Lake.The pub-style menu features plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. Salads, pasta, sandwiches: they've got quite the selection! Get more information from their website Rose Tavern focuses on serving fresh, local food produced in the bountiful Finger Lakes region. The building is a beautiful lake house, with lots of natural lighting and gorgeous views of Lake Canandaiga.The menu here changes seasonally depending on what is currently growing at the time. Expect sandwiches, pastas, and other New American dishes.Note that reservations are required here. For more information, you can visit their website

Did we miss your favorite restaurant in New York with Finger Lakes views? Share your suggestions in the comments and you may see them featured in a future article!

