ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Check Out These 5 New York Restaurants With Incredible Finger Lakes Views

By Lisa Sammons
New York Only
New York Only
 1 day ago

There are so many great restaurants in New York that sometimes, in order to pick where to go, you have to find one with that special something . Maybe it’s a particular dish you love, or something unique about the setting. Some eateries that we love to enjoy are restaurants with lake views. It’s so peaceful to relax and enjoy your meal while watching the waves crash against the shore, or boats docking . Check out these five restaurants with great Finger Lakes views in New York.

1. The Sherwood Inn: 26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152 (Lake Skaneateles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEJub_0dCb2jVt00
Joshua M. Gallagher/Google Maps
The historic Sherwood Inn not only hosts an excellent hotel, but also has a great restaurant. It's located right in town, so you'll be able to walk to various shops as well as the beautiful Skaneateles Lake. The lobby has a fireplace, so even on the chilliest of nights, it's a cozy and warm environment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEaDA_0dCb2jVt00
The Sherwood Inn/Google Maps
The great food here makes this a popular spot with visitors and locals alike. Make sure to try the poutine, it's perfection!


You can get more information on their website .

2. Ports Cafe: 4432 W Lake Rd, Geneva, NY 14456 (Seneca Lake)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGzB6_0dCb2jVt00
Ports Cafe/Google Maps
Ports Cafe overlooks Seneca Lake and the food and environment are just as good as the views. They've been a favorite in the area since they opened in 2000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSBHN_0dCb2jVt00
Ian Adam/Google Maps
They've got a full bar with plenty of wine and local beers on tap. The menu is full of savory steaks and locally-caught seafood.

Check out more on their website .

3. The Waterfront: 12664 W Lake Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840 (Keuka Lake)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxLoj_0dCb2jVt00
Mark/Google Maps
The Waterfront is an aptly-named spot on Keuka Lake. They've got great live music, and such a fantastically fun atmosphere. Please note that they are open seasonally only in the warmer months.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQdlk_0dCb2jVt00
Caleb Makepeace/Google Maps
The food is an eclectic mix and the burgers are incredible. You can also pick up salads, chicken, and pizza.

You can get a full menu and more information on their
website .

4. Drifters on Owasco: 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, NY 13118 (Owasco Lake)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1840fU_0dCb2jVt00
Drifters on Owasco/Google Maps
Drifters on Owasco is a charming spot with beautiful dining, indoor and out. It's right on the southern end of Owasco Lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OItnk_0dCb2jVt00
Holly Mosher/Google Maps
The pub-style menu features plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. Salads, pasta, sandwiches: they've got quite the selection! Get more information from their website .

5. Rose Tavern: 770 S Main St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 (Canandaigua Lake)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081TD7_0dCb2jVt00
Sean McLaughlin/Google Maps
Rose Tavern focuses on serving fresh, local food produced in the bountiful Finger Lakes region. The building is a beautiful lake house, with lots of natural lighting and gorgeous views of Lake Canandaiga.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkLAu_0dCb2jVt00
Steve G/Google Maps
The menu here changes seasonally depending on what is currently growing at the time. Expect sandwiches, pastas, and other New American dishes.

Note that reservations are required here. For more information, you can visit their website .

Did we miss your favorite restaurant in New York with Finger Lakes views? Share your suggestions in the comments and you may see them featured in a future article!

The post Check Out These 5 New York Restaurants With Incredible Finger Lakes Views appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Only

Sam’s Point Preserve In New York Is Filled With Attractions Galore

With so many state parks in New York (180, to be exact), it can be easy to overlook some. With work, family, and other life responsibilities, it’s tough to explore every area of every park. One spot you definitely want to make time for is the Sam’s Point Preserve. This section of Minnewaska State Park is gorgeous, and has some really unique scenery you can’t find anywhere else. At 4,600 acres, it’s larger than many standalone parks. It’s got unusual trees, ice caves, cliffs, trails, waterfalls, and more. There’s so much to see here!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

This Trail Leading To A Gorgeous Whirlpool Is Often Called One Of The Best Hikes In New York

There are so many great trails in New York that it can be difficult to sift through them all! Whether you’re looking for mountains, forests, waterfalls, or river views, there’s so much to explore here. One unique hike that we really love is the Devil’s Hole Trail in Devil’s Hole State Park. It measures about […] The post This Trail Leading To A Gorgeous Whirlpool Is Often Called One Of The Best Hikes In New York appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
New York Only

Walk Straight Through A Cavern On This New York Tour

Spelunking is such an interesting hobby, but it’s something that most people are not able to get into. It requires specialized equipment and extensive training. If you’re interested in exploring caves in New York, but don’t have the ability or desire to get into caving as a hobby, check out Howe Caverns! This Schoharie County cavern allows you to experience all the joys of exploring caves without having to go through the trouble of spelunking.
LIFESTYLE
New York Only

This Unique Cemetery In New York Is The Only One Of Its Kind In The Country

If you’re looking for a unique cemetery in New York that’s the only one of its kind in the country, consider a visit to Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in Hartsdale. This graveyard was established in 1896 and was the first pet cemetery in the country. It’s also the only one to be listed on the National […] The post This Unique Cemetery In New York Is The Only One Of Its Kind In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Moravia, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
New York Only

The Romantic New York Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

Maybe you have an upcoming anniversary to celebrate, or maybe you are just looking for a cozy weekend away. Getting away from the stresses of everyday life is great for both your mental health and your relationship. Whatever the occasion, there are plenty of romantic places in New York to enjoy a private holiday for two. One spot that we love that looks like it’s straight from the pages of a romance novel is Ashokan Dreams. This stunning little Catskills resort is modeled after the famed rustic Adirondack lodges. It’s perfect for a chilly weekend away with your partner!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

Bumper Cars On Ice Is Coming To New York And It Looks Like Loads Of Fun

A lot of the time when people think about how to stay busy during the winter in New York State, their mind goes to activities like skiing, snowboarding, or even the timeless fun that can be had with sledding in your own backyard. Some of our residents will choose to break the stereotypical winter mold […] The post Bumper Cars On Ice Is Coming To New York And It Looks Like Loads Of Fun appeared first on Only In Your State.
CARS
New York Only

The Wagner Valley Brewing Company In New York Makes For A Delightful Day Trip

The Finger Lakes region is such a beautiful place. The area is well-known for its vineyards, but there’s a great collection of craft breweries in the region as well. One spot that combines both delectable wine and tasty beers is Wagner Valley Brewing Company and Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery. This two-in-one spot has been owned by the same family for generations. The great lake views can’t be beat: add in the wines, beers, and seasonal cafe, and you’ve got a great day trip on your hands!
RESTAURANTS
New York Only

The Heart And Soul Of New York Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

We’ve got a lot of great bigger cities in the Empire State. It doesn’t get much more fun-filled than New York City, and there’s plenty of attractions in places like Albany and Rochester as well. But if you really want to get to know New York, you’ll want to check out some of our less […] The post The Heart And Soul Of New York Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Good Food#Seneca Lake#Local Food#Food Drink#Ports Cafe
New York Only

Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In New York

The Finger Lakes region was formed when massive glaciers melted more than 10,000 years ago. The edges of the lakes formed marshes, part of which eventually became the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. Marshes are a unique ecosystem that support a variety of wildlife species. If you’re looking to get out and enjoy nature, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in New York is a great place to do it! You’ll see all sorts of critters and get to enjoy a uniquely beautiful landscape.
MONTEZUMA, NY
New York Only

Stay Overnight On An Old Train Depot Right Here In New York At This Airbnb

Just when you think you’ve enjoyed all New York has to offer, there’s more to discover. Airbnb is a revolutionary tool for travelers. You’re no longer limited to staying with friends or in chain hotels or quirky motels you lucked across on the side of the road. You now have access to a variety of fascinating accommodations that are as unique as the rest of your trip. From castles to barns to treehouses, you can spend the night in all kinds of places thanks to the wonders of modern technology. We love finding unique hotels in New York for you, and we’ve come across one that’s luxurious, beautiful, and filled with history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

Two New York Towns Were Recently Named Among The Best Places To Live

The popular website Livability recently ranked the 100 best cities to live in America. It came as no surprise to those who love the Empire State that two cities from New York made the list! We are such a varied state with culture, history, amenities, and natural beauty. Whether you love our big cities or our small towns, New York is a great place to live and visit. Read on to see why Ithaca and Albany made the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

The Goods From This Mennonite Store In New York Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Find yourself bored of trips to Walmart and other big box stores? Looking for something with more of a nostalgic feel? Then we’ve got a treat for you! Sauders Store is an old-fashioned country store in New York that sells all your typical groceries, plus tons more. There’s a deli, cafe, bakery, and nearly 40,000 square feet of shopping space. It’s a lot like the Mennonite and Amish stores you’ll find sprinkled throughout upstate New York and Pennsylvania, but much, much larger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New York Only

Spend The Night In An Airbnb That’s Inside An Actual Treehouse Right Here In New York

If you grew up playing in the treetops pretending you were Tarzan or the Swiss Family Robinson, this one’s for you! When planning your next staycation or vacation in New York, it’s easy to get lost in thinking about the activities and not devote as much time to the accommodations. But nobody wants their perfect trip to be full of fun in the day, only to spend the night in a boring chain motel. Make sure your next outing is filled with a nighttime as great as the daytime with a stay in this treehouse in New York!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

Letchworth State Park Was Named The Most Beautiful Place In New York And We Have To Agree

Condé Nast, the umbrella brand that includes publications such as GQ, The New Yorker, and Vogue, published a list of the most beautiful places in each state. Anyone who has spent any time in the Empire State knows it’s a tall order to choose just one beautiful place in New York. Our mountains, caves, farmlands, and even our urban sprawling landscapes all have their own special attributes that make them lovely. With 180 state parks and 22 national parks, it goes without saying that we’ve got some gorgeous places throughout the state. The one that topped Condé Nast’s list was the stunning Letchworth State Park in western New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

Open Since 1959, El Parador Cafe Has Been Serving Mexican Food In New York Longer Than Any Other Restaurant

The Big Apple is the world’s famous melting pot, so it’s no surprise that there are many ethnic restaurants in New York City. No matter what nationality of food you’re looking for, you’ll find it here. Mexican restaurants, in particular, are so commonplace that it’s difficult to imagine a time when they weren’t all over […] The post Open Since 1959, El Parador Cafe Has Been Serving Mexican Food In New York Longer Than Any Other Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

Devour Incredible Homemade Cookie Creations At Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen In New York

To quote the wise sage Cookie Monster, “Early bird gets the worm, but cookie tastes better than worm. So me sleep in.” If that sounds like good life advice to you, you’ll probably want to stop by Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen. This delicious little bakery in Syracuse produces some of the best cookies in New York. They use only the best organic, all-natural ingredients, and the love and care taken with each batch shines through in every cookie. Whether you have a craving for just one, want to indulge with a dozen, or chow down on a decadent cookie cake, stop on by and eat up!
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Only

7 Christmas Light Displays In New York That Are Pure Magic

There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than checking out some of the amazing Christmas events in New York. There are tons of places to view Christmas lights in New York, so much so, that it’d be easy to overlook a few. And we’d hate for you to miss out on the […] The post 7 Christmas Light Displays In New York That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

7 Restaurants In New York to Get Mexican Food That Will Spice Up Your Life

You have to be a pretty picky eater to not enjoy Mexican food. All that cheesy, beany, beefy goodness is too much for most to resist. We love it all, from enchiladas and burritos to tostadas and cheese dip. It’s shocking how much flavor can be packed into dishes made from a handful of ingredients! Read on to learn about some of the best Mexican restaurants in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

The Small Town In New York You’ve Never Heard Of But Will Fall In Love With

We have no shortage of great small towns in New York. Whether you’re looking to make a big move or just want to take a day trip to somewhere new, there are a lot of places worth checking out. One little town that we love has a little of just about everything. Whether you’re looking […] The post The Small Town In New York You’ve Never Heard Of But Will Fall In Love With appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
New York Only

Not Many People Know The Fascinating History Of This New York River

As one of the many tributaries of the mighty Hudson River, the Saw Mill River in New York may not seem particularly special. Sure, this Westchester County river is pretty enough. And it’s the only river in the county to drain into the Hudson instead of Long Island Sound. But at only 23.5 miles, it’s […] The post Not Many People Know The Fascinating History Of This New York River appeared first on Only In Your State.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Only

New York Only

1K+
Followers
631
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, New York Only is for people who LOVE the Empire State. We publish one New York article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy