ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Man Wanted By Police For Strangulation Flees At Over 90 MPH

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1vKB_0dCb2Xs300

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted for two crimes in two counties, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Tyston Fickes, 19, of Fayetteville, is wanted by police after fleeing speeds over 90 miles per hour during an attempted arrest for strangulation on Nov. 30 just before 5 p.m., according to the release.

During a traffic stop in Biglerville borough Fickes sped off at speeds greater than 90 miles per hour-- going over 14 miles to the 2000 of Wenksville Road in Menallen Township, according to police.

Fickes then ran to a wooded area where the police pursuit concluded, according to the release.

A firearm was found in his vehicle even though he is not supposed to be in possession of any firearms, according to police.

Fickes is also wanted for strangling a woman in the 300 block of East Catherine Street in Chambersburg, Franklin County that occurred on April 30, according to a previous release by Chambersburg police.

He is also accused of hitting that victim numerous times in the face and head, according to police.

Anyone with information on Fickes location is asked to contact police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Found Guilty In Bucks Trailer Park Shooting

A 38-year-old man was convicted of attempted homicide for the shooting of another man at a Bucks County trailer park, authorities said.Thomas Zorrer was also found guilty Thursday of two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of felon not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering anothe…
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Warren County Theft Suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent theft in Warren County.The suspect — pictured above — is wanted for questioning in regards to a theft in Lopatcong on Nov. 30, police said.Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. Wayne at (9…
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Fayetteville, PA
City
Biglerville, PA
Daily Voice

Police Cruiser In Region Struck By Vehicle

A police cruiser driven by a Western Mass chief of police was rear-ended while waiting to make a turn.The crash took place in Franklin County around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 in Gill.According to Gill PD Chief Christopher Redmond, who was driving the vehicle, he was waiting to turn left onto Turn…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Numerous Guns Seized From Home In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested following a months-long investigation into the alleged manufacture, sale, and possession of illegal firearms.David Goldberg Jr., age 23, of Carmel, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 2, following a warrant search of his residence, Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langle…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Strangulation#Firearms#Central Pennsylvania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Paterson

Authorities identified a woman shot several times and killed on a Paterson street as a 25-year-old city resident.Jasmin Wel was found struck by gunfire on outside 661 East 24th Street, just off Broadway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, responders said.She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medic…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

Seen her? An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to track down a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November.Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Centereach resident Melissa Molinari, age 38, who was r…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
170K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy