There have only been snippets of what this team can be, stretches when it is evident what the preseason hype was all about. There was the dominant first half against MAAC contender St. Peter’s. The strong second half at improved Indiana. The crisp final 10 minutes to escape an upset at the hands of St. Francis Brooklyn. You think there is something special there in spurts, then reality — or in St. John’s case, a turnover — hits. There is so much work to be done, not nearly enough tangible evidence to form an opinion on what this group is yet.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO