Big Bird is advertising shots for tots, and many are facing unemployment just after Christmas because of shot mandates. So why wait?. The main reason for getting the shot is to lower your risk of dying, since it does not reliably prevent catching or transmitting COVID. The statistics are confusing—did a person die with or of COVID? But we can tell whether a person died. Are more people dying than usual?

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO