ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Cop Who Shot And Killed Casey Goodson Jr. Has FINALLY Been Charged With Multiple Counts Of Murder

By Zack Linly
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

Welp, it only took just under a year, but the former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus, Ohio, On December 4, of last year has finally been charged with murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMwrk_0dCb0RVH00
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to WBNS 10, ex-deputy Jason Meade—the 17-year police veteran who somehow wasn’t trained well enough to distinguish a Subway sandwich from a firearm (either that or he was just itching to shoot a negro five in the back and once in the buttocks)—was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

In the first murder count, Meade is accused of “purposely” killing Goodson. The second count relates to Meade fatally shooting Goodson “as a proximate result of the offender committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FudUk_0dCb0RVH00
Source: Franklin County Jail / Handout

In other words: He did that sh**, he did it on purpose and he was reckless AF in doing said purposeful thing—which is why he was also charged with reckless homicide.

As previously reported, last December, Meade had joined the U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force in searching for a fugitive. Goodson was not that fugitive. U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin initially claimed Goodson drove by Meade and pointed a gun at him and that was the reason Meade confronted him in front of his grandmother’s home while he was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches inside, according to his family members.

Tobin later withdrew the claim that Goodson had brandished a gun from inside his vehicle saying that remark was based on “insufficient information.” He also said Meade was “not performing a mission” for the marshals at the time of the shooting, which begs the question—why the hell was that murderous cop confronting Goodson in the first place?

According to police, a witness claimed Meade told Goodson to drop his gun—which he had a license to carry—and shot him after he refused to do so. Goodson’s family said he wasn’t holding his gun and that he had a bag of sandwiches in one hand while using the other to open the door. Of course, the truth in that matter would be difficult to uncover as the sheriff’s office deputies, for whatever reason, do not wear body cameras.

All cops should be wearing body cams at all times—period.

Hopefully, Meade is placed under the jail where he belongs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bossip

Study Shows That Oklahoma Is The State Where Black People Are Most Likely To Be Killed By Police

There are barely any of us there and they STILL killing us!. If you had to guess which state is the most dangerous for Black people, you might not say Oklahoma for a good 15-20 states. However, a recent Yahoo! News article points to research done by The Lancet that shows that from 1980 to 2019 The Sooner State was the place where a Black person was most likely to lose their lives at the hands of police. Less that 8% (7.8%) of Oklahoma’s population is Black according to the 2019 census. Despite our paltry population, Black bodies make up 6 out of every 10 police homicides.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bossip

Justice For Ahmaud Arbery: Ex-District Attorney Jackie Johnson Booked For Obstructing Justice On Same Day Killers Were Convicted

You had one job! Girl, go to jail and then go to hell!. True justice would be a world where Ahmaud Arbery is at home enjoying the holidays with his loved ones. However, former district attorney of Glynn County Jackie Johnson thought only the white men who killed him deserved that kind of freedom and safety. BOSSIP previously reported in September that Johnson was criminally charged with obstruction for showing favor to Arbery’s killers and delaying their arrest for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

$1.5 Million Raised By Midwest Innocence Project For Exonerated Black Man Kevin Strickland Who Was Wrongly Convicted Of Murder In 1979

62-year-old Kevin Strickland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of a triple homicide that he did not commit back in 1979 in Kansas City. According to DailyMail, last Tuesday, Strickland was released from prison after 40 years following another man who testified under oath that he alone had committed the murders and that Strickland was not involved in any way. The eyewitnesses in the case also withdrew their previous sworn testimonies.
SOCIETY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy