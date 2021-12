Project Censored has been a tough sell since its inception in 1976. Identifying the most important stories of each year on the basis of the exposure that was denied to them by forces beyond the First Amendment is a pretty reliable recipe for disillusionment. Nonetheless, the doomy gloom that seeps into my mood when Project Censored is released every autumn is partly my fault. Inevitably, my focus is on the top 25 censored stories and the chapter on Junk Food News, where the same storylines tend to reemerge. The same backstories, too, often feature journalists who wind up dead as a result of their work.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO