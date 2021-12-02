ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AP Top Stories December 2nd

Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest for Thursday, December 2: Biden renews push for vaccinations; UN locked...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Kataluna Enriquez: 'Miss' Nevada in name only

One of the first questions pondered in Philosophy 101 is this: “If a tree falls in the woods, and there’s no one there to hear it, did it make a noise?”. Accordingly, if a transgender “woman” were to win the title of Miss USA on Monday night, would anyone know it? Not immediately, at least, because the live telecast of the annual pageant has been relegated to a virtually unknown cable channel, FYI.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Major League Baseball#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Daily Gate City

Psaki: 'There will be more' omicron variant cases

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirms a second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S., this time in Minnesota. Psaki tells reporters, "there will be more cases." (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Biden helps light the National Christmas Tree

President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House Thursday, remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for the optimism he says he feels about the country. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Gate City

First confirmed US omicron case recorded in Calif.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/671f852ec680426dbacc584efb2d974a.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Gate City

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

Top Three Takeaways – December 2nd, 2021

Is partisanship the answer? Ask the average person that question regardless of the issue and what’s the likely answer going to be? Something just about all of us can agree on, regardless of political persuasion, is that more partisanship isn’t generally a good thing. Now, less ubiquitously, there are times I specifically root for partisanship to win out if it means bad policy proposals won’t become law. A current example being the so-called “Build Back Better” plan in Congress. Nothing happening with Joe Biden’s agenda from here is from better than any of it happening in my book. So, if all Republicans and say, Joe Manchin, can stop it from happening...bring on maximum partisanship for the rest of this Congress. But my purpose for addressing this topic today isn’t about anything that may or may not occur in Congress. It’s about the potential change of some of the most local elections we have in our communities. School board elections. In this year of an awakening, in which parents across the country and right here in South Florida have become more engaged with school boards than at any time in recent memory, changes to the way we elect school board members are being strongly considered in our state legislature. The bill proposed in the state Senate by Joe Gruters took its first big step towards becoming a potential reality in our state on Tuesday when it passed the Senate Ethics and Rules committee on a party-line vote. The effort to introduce partisan school board races was perhaps appropriately...partisan, with the Republicans voting for it, with Democrats opposing it. Now a lot still has to happen in the state legislature before it’s a potential reality, but it’s now officially an issue in Florida that will be under serious consideration in January’s upcoming legislative session. Should the legislature pass it the final decision will be...
POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Pelosi: Some justices need lesson on birds & bees

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Supreme Court's deliberation over a Mississippi law presenting the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades, marked a "very dark day." (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories November 19 P

Here’s the latest for Friday, November 19: Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all charges; House approves big social and environment bill; US nears COVID-19 boosters for all; President pardons Thanksgiving turkeys. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

AP Top Stories November 28 P

Here’s the latest for Sunday November 28: A jump in consumer spending bodes well for the holidays; US monitors for more details on new coronavirus variant; Hawaii counties to ease some COVID rules in December; More heavy rains to hit Pacific Northwest. AP.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories November 23 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday November 23rd: Waukesha, Wisconsin police say parade suspect was leaving scene of domestic disturbance; More subpoenas from Jan. 6th committee; Fatal bus crash in Bulgaria; Ahmaud Arbery case could go to jury. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy