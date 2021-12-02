ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale, OK

Woman shot in the chest near 193rd and Yale

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdtCo_0dCazlHc00

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody and a woman is recovering after being shot in the chest.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 19300 block of south Yale.

Deputies say the victim is a member of a Native American tribe, thus turning the investigation over to the FBI

This is a developing story and 2 News will update as it develops.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Man in custody after shootout with police at TIA

UPDATE: Tulsa Police have named the suspect in Tuesday night's shooting as Joseph Watson. According to court documents, Watson's trouble with the law began back in 1991. His record includes indecent exposure, two counts of robbery and weapons charges. Captain Richard Meulenberg with TPD said because Watson is a convicted felon he should not have had a gun. He said at the time of the arrest more than two guns were found on Watson.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
Yale, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Coweta, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
Coweta, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#South Yale#Native American#Oklahoma Natural Gas#Kum Go
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Emergency crews investigate body found on I-44 near BA Expressway

Emergency crews are on the scene after a body was found along the eastbound I-44 lanes near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Monday morning. OHP confirmed the victim is dead but has not identified them. They believe someone was walking on I-44 under the BA Expressway overpass around midnight and was hit by a car. They believe the body was hit by multiple vehicles throughout the night.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy