Woman shot in the chest near 193rd and Yale

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody and a woman is recovering after being shot in the chest.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 19300 block of south Yale.

Deputies say the victim is a member of a Native American tribe, thus turning the investigation over to the FBI

This is a developing story and 2 News will update as it develops.

