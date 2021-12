Three more Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday as part of their daily update on the pandemic’s toll on the Granite State. The one local woman and two men were all 60 or older, and their deaths were among the 21 announced Tuesday. That includes one fatality, a Sullivan County man aged 60-69 who died more than two weeks ago, but whose death was recently confirmed as COVID-19 related, according to the state health department. The state’s death toll from the virus stands at 1,716 as of Tuesday.

CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO