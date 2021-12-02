ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone's bison herd by 600-900

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIOc1_0dCayPmJ00
Yellowstone Bison FILE - Bison roam outside Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on March 17, 2011 .As many as 900 bison from the park maybe shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program agreed to by federal, tribal and state officials, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The program, reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, is an effort to prevent the spread of a disease to cattle. (AP Photo/Janie Osborne, File) (Janie Osborne)

MISSOULA, Mont. — (AP) — Officials have agreed to allow as many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle.

An additional 200 bison among the park's more than 5,000 bison could be captured or hunted in the late winter if those numbers are met, federal, tribal and state officials agreed in a meeting Wednesday.

Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can cause cows to abort their calves. The disease can spread to people but is rare in humans in the U.S.

Elk have spread the disease to livestock but there are no documented cases of bison spreading brucellosis to livestock in the wild, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Yellowstone currently has around 5,450 bison, on the high end of recent counts, according to park biologist Chris Geremia.

Removing 600 to 900 bison this winter should cause the population to stabilize or decline slightly but increase back to around current numbers after spring calving, according to park officials.

Several Native American tribes and the state of Montana separately administer bison hunts outside of Yellowstone National Park.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Culling Bison Population By Up to 900

A prevalent disease in Yellowstone National Park bison is leading to the culling of up to 900 bison, leading to contentious debate. No matter the situation, the handling of bison in America will always be of grave concern. This isn’t without precedent. For eons, millions upon millions of prairie and forest bison roamed North America. It only took 100 years for them to all but disappear.
Idaho State Journal

Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter

MISSOULA, Montana — Federal, tribal and state officials tentatively agreed Wednesday to cull between 600 and 900 bison from the Yellowstone population this winter, and there is room in the park’s brucellosis quarantine program for just under 100 of those animals. Culled bison will either get shot by hunters as...
Flashbak

Feeding The Bears At Yellowstone – Photos From The 1950s and 1960s

The Yellowstone Archive, at the Yellowstone National Park, has a picture of a bear sat in a car. She might be smarter than the average bear. Other color photos from the 1950s and 1960s, many of them shot in delicious Kodachrome, show bears waiting for tourists to hand them food. From 1910 to the 1960s, park managers allowed visitors to feed black bears along park roads.
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly rules revised amid high population

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has taken the first step in the process to address the court’s concerns to delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Commission approved a revised tri-state Memorandum of Agreement regarding the management and allocation of discretionary mortality of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Governor Gordon Backs Approval of Tri-State Memorandum of Agreement for Grizzly Bear Management

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Governor Gordon has issued a statement of support for today’s action by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, which approved a revised tri-state Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) regarding the management and allocation of discretionary mortality of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The approval, which awaits approval from Idaho and Montana, is the first step in the process to address the court’s concerns to delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Governor’s statement follows:
POLITICS
99.9 KEKB

Photographer Shares Rare Video of Yellowstone’s Wapiti Wolf Pack

You could visit Yellowstone a million times and likely never see what a photographer recently witnessed. He came face-to-snout with nearly the entire Wapiti Wolf Pack. George Bumann teaches a class on the intelligence of animals which is likely why he seems to love exploring Yellowstone National Park and observing wildlife in its original element. Here's how George described what he witnessed:
ANIMALS
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone-Area Grizzly Deaths Approach Record

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears are dying at a record pace in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but wildlife officials say that’s a sign of a population that has reached its carrying capacity. The leader of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team said this week that, despite the deaths, the grizzly population appears to be growing.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#American Bison#Yellowstone Park#Herd#The U S#Native American
TVLine

Yellowstone Recap: Unhappy Trails

How is Yellowstone like a runaway stallion? Once it gets started, there ain’t no slowing it down! Case in point: Sunday’s “All I See Is You.” In the span of an hour, we got a bittersweet goodbye that was heavy on the bitter, a trip to the train station and what for two couples sure looked like the beginning — maybe even the middle? — of the end. Oh, and there was a massacre, too! Saddle up, and we’ll go over every twist of plot… ‘YOU’RE LUCKY I DON’T DRILL A HOLE IN THE SIDE OF THAT BARN, TAKE IT FOR...
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by earthquakes in October

Yellowstone National Park was swarmed by earthquakes in October with over 250 quakes recorded in the park. The are experienced three separate earthquake swarms last month including a cluster of 109 earthquakes between October 1st and 15th in an area about 15 miles northeast of Old Faithful geyser. A small...
ENVIRONMENT
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone may rename mountain after genocide charge

Yellowstone National Park may be in for some geographical name changes at the urging of native Americans. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council sent the Park Service a resolution declaring, “America’s first national park should no longer have features named after the proponents and exponents of genocide, as is the case with Hayden Valley and Mount Doane.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano’s Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, “We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving.”
SCIENCE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wild Mares Break Necks During Wyoming Horse Roundup

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two wild mares died Sunday during the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse roundup in the Rock Springs area, wild horse advocates announced. The American Wild Horse Campaign said that two wild mustang mares died on Sunday after breaking their...
Star-Tribune

Yellowstone's last stagecoach robber was a career criminal

The last stagecoach robbery in Yellowstone National Park was carried out by a man whose life story reads like a sensational dime novel. Edward Trafton – with aliases that included Edwin and Ed Harrington, Tranton and Travis – led a life of recurrent crime. His final, and most famous, offense occurred on July 29, 1914, when he robbed 82 passengers traveling on 15 stagecoaches. The stages were halted between Old Faithful and Yellowstone Lake near an overlook of Shoshone Lake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Meet ‘Yellowstone’ Horse Wrangler Mark Warrack

One of the big themes so far in the fourth season of “Yellowstone” is the ranch’s commitment to owning the finest horses money can buy. Speaking with his family and associate, John Dutton says they are “land rich” but need to increase capital. The solution is to invest in horses and the move seems to be paying off. Horse expert Travis, played by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, assists the Duttons with finding high-quality horses. With ranch hand Jimmy along for the ride, Travis takes the horses on the road to compete in shows. Competitions include spinning around in circles and the time it takes coming to a complete stop. The horses do exceedingly well and the Duttons cash in on their success, leading to a big payday. It is never said just how much money they won but the look on Jimmy’s face when he’s see the check amount suggests it quite a bit.
ANIMALS
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What Goes Into All of Those ‘Yellowstone’ Horse Reining Scenes

We asked a reining trainer to explain those showy horse scenes on Yellowstone, and it all makes so much more sense now. “I grew up in Montana, raised very much as an outdoorsy kid,” begins Secora Rose. Secora fell in love with horses early on in life. By the time she was 9, she’d already bought her first horse (for $1) and was learning the ways of reining. From there, her youth would be spent in the arenas, ranches, and bunk houses of this fascinating equine world.
ANIMALS
Battalion Texas AM

‘Yellowstone’ all about grit

Kevin Costner saddles up as John Dutton in the popular television show “Yellowstone,” which initially debuted in 2018. The show recently started season four with a whopping two episode premiere on Nov. 7, after ending season three with a massive cliffhanger. New episodes of “Yellowstone” are released every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount+, and seasons one through three are available to stream on Peacock.
TV SERIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
64K+
Followers
80K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy