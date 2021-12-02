Light Up DeSoto Awards

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission has awarded funding to the Denton Public Library to digitize historic issues of the Denton Record-Chronicle. The $24,820 award will be used to digitize... Continue on to full article...
Lantern Walk Free Community Event On the evening of December 12th, Tinkergarten is hosting Lantern Walks across the US. This is a FREE annual community event. This magical event is open to all... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) On Saturday morning, thousands of people packed downtown Dallas to watch the annual holiday parade. Thousands have gathered for the return of the Dallas Holiday Parade... Continue on to full article...
Desoto, TX – Five Star Infusion has proudly announced that it is bringing a new COVID treatment site to the city of Desoto and its surrounding areas in North Texas. This new COVID Monoclonal Antibody... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0