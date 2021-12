Last week, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in Idaho for the first time when two hunter-killed mule deer tested positive for the fatal disease. This week, the Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) Commission is moving quickly to address the issue. On November 22, the agency designated Game Management Units 14 and 15, which are in the state’s panhandle, as a CWD Management Zone. One of the first response tactics the IDFG is implementing in the new management unit is an emergency hunt of up to 1,000 deer, according to KTVB7.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO