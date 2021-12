On Friday, December 3rd, Seattle-based Americana/folk artist, Alex Dunn, released his second full-length record, Southern Star via Color Red. With the help of co-producer Bryant Moore (bassist in True Loves), Dunn weaves a tapestry of the many lives he’s led, spanning from his youth along the border of Colorado and Wyoming to the solitary moments spent as a commercial fisherman in Southeast Alaska, where he migrated seasonally for nearly 15 years. Now back in Seattle, Dunn has planted roots and assembled an 8-track collection of melodic sawdust and salt air—music that breathes with a sense of place, yet is imminently accessible and speaks to the universal.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO