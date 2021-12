To paraphrase the original TV series Star Trek, Shatner has always boldly gone where few have gone before. At 90, this is the 11th album release for the acclaimed actor, director, author and auteur. And it is, perhaps, his most revealing work to date, where he reflects poetically on pivotal moments in his personal life and career. Shades of Ken Nordine’s “Word Jazz,” tracks like “Monday Night in London” and “What Do We Know” utilize illustrative word play and clever sound design. Enter the mind of “Bill,” with several guests, including Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, sax man Dave Koz and steel guitarist Robert Randolph.

