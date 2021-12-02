Richmond Public Library offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Library and Virginia Department of Health will soon be offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits.

The tests , which take only 15 minutes to deliver results, have a sensitivity of 91.7% and specificity of 98.5%. A library card is not required to pick up a test from any Richmond Public Library branch, and they work for anyone over the age of 3.

It’s recommended that anyone picking up a test use it within two weeks. More information about the program can be found on VDH’s website .

Other localities participating in the program include Chesterfield County and Petersburg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.