Richmond Public Library offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Library and Virginia Department of Health will soon be offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits.
The tests , which take only 15 minutes to deliver results, have a sensitivity of 91.7% and specificity of 98.5%. A library card is not required to pick up a test from any Richmond Public Library branch, and they work for anyone over the age of 3.Biden to announce insurance reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 tests
It’s recommended that anyone picking up a test use it within two weeks. More information about the program can be found on VDH’s website .
