Despite the vast resources aimed at finding ways to detect the disease early, more needs to be done. You have full access to this article via your institution. Cancer, in all its forms, is most treatable when caught early. But despite the vast resources aimed at finding ways to detect the disease in its initial stages, many people who qualify for existing screenings still do not receive them. Some are unfamiliar with the constantly evolving guidelines on when and where to get tested. Others have never been informed that they need exams in the first place. And still others cannot get their physicians to refer them for screening even when they request it. Equity and access are ever present barriers—race, socioeconomic status and education all play a role in who gets tested and who gets overlooked. Inevitably those in the most vulnerable communities face the greatest burdens.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO