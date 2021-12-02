The wall paper alone would keep me away!

In order to get the Outdated Tech trophy in Far Cry 6, you first need to get the Techmaster Band wrist gear, which is the only way you can sabotage alarms. The most reliable (although not the cheapest) way to get the Techmaster Band is to buy it with Yaran Pesos from a fully upgraded Bandidos Barracks. If you don’t have enough metal and medicine to upgrade your barracks that much, the best places to get large quantities of camp resources are Los Bandidos operations and convoy hijacks. You might also be lucky enough to randomly find the Techmaster Band in a crate, during a Treasure Hunt, or for sale at a Juan’s Arms Dealer.

