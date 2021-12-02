ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AV. announces the upcoming release of her second single "Our Ghosts"

Cover picture for the articleWritten in 2019, “Our Ghosts” is AV.’s second single off of her debut EP called “Guess I’m A Ghost”, which will be released in spring of 2022. This is one of the first songs that was written for the record. In this song, AV. describes a relationship filled with...

MUSIC

