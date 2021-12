Want to hear some of the best tunes that landed on Purified Records this year? Take a listen to Purified Chronicles 2021 and immerse yourself!. As the world continues to face turmoil on many different fronts, one of the labels that kept dance music lovers steady during the bumpy ride is Purified Records. Headed by Nora En Pure, this imprint is focused on bringing some of the best deep and melodic house soundscapes with a touch of techno and progressive flair added in for good measure. This year saw Purified continue to deliver some of the best tunes to grace the scene from established artists and rising stars alike, and now they’re celebrating with the first “best of” compilation in the form of Purified Chronicles 2021.

