The NBA's all-time scoring list is filled with some of the most prestigious players to ever play the game. Sitting atop the list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose 38,387 points are the most in NBA history. While Abdul-Jabbar has owned that record since 1984, there is an active superstar by the name of LeBron James who is in hot pursuit of the top spot.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO