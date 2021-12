The Brooklyn Nets (now 12-5) are in sole possession of first place. The Nets hosted the last place, (now 4-12) Orlando Magic, but Brooklyn was very short-handed so it was no cake walk. James Harden was able to lead a short-handed Nets squad by exorcising some of his early-season demons. He got to the free throw line early and often. Harden finished with 36 points, 8 assists, 10 rebounds, and while he was only 7 of 25 from the floor, he knocked down 19 of 20 free throws; including a pair late which made it a four-point game as the Barclays faithful serenaded the former MVP with some familiar MVP chants. This season it’s usually Kevin Durant who hears those but tonight was The Beard’s night.

