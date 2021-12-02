ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Metal on Bandcamp: November 2021

Amadhia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final regular Bandcamp metal column of 2021 includes lachrymose death-doom, anti-imperialist black metal, Teutonic thrash played by Swedish teenagers, and much more. In their primary bands, Derrick Vella of techy death metal explorers Tomb Mold and Justin DeTore of the punishing Innumerable Forms rarely play anything that’s explicitly beautiful. Dream...

daily.bandcamp.com

MusicRadar.com

The 10 best metal drummers in the world right now, as decided by you

1 - Winner, Best Metal Drummer 2021: Mario Duplantier, Gojira. It’s been a hell of a year for Gojira, following a triumphant return with latest album Fortitude. His inventive parts, unbelievable precision, power and speed are keeping metal drumming interesting. No surprises, then, that you’ve placed Mario at the top of your list.
MUSIC
wpr.org

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: How to Write an Amaranthe Song

Toontrack’s annual Metal Month, in which the top-tier recording software company puts the focus solely on metal for the entirety of November with a slew of new products and content, will soon come to a close. But we’ve got a few more things in store before we head into December!
MUSIC
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For November Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Freewheelin', skullcrushin', topbuzzin' Kez Whelan returns with a burlap sack o'erflowing with all that is right and good in the world of heavy metal. After months of isolation, it feels good to be writing this column whilst battling through a comfortingly familiar post-Damnation hangover. Against all odds, the festival’s Leeds swansong was a fantastic send off, boasting a host of young UK acts alongside heavy-hitters like Carcass, Paradise Lost and Godflesh. The latter’s set was one of the most powerful musical experiences I’ve had in a long-time – opening with the rarely (if ever) played ‘Jesu’ from their 2001 opus Hymns, the duo really proved just how timeless and futuristic their unique brand of industrial metal still sounds.
ROCK MUSIC
State
Pennsylvania State
Amadhia

Acid Test: November 2021

Bandcamp’s outer limits continue to be a rewarding place for psychedelia, experimental club, noise, vaporwave, and the wholly uncategorizable. In each volume of Acid Test, Miles Bowe explores its far reaches to dig up hidden gems and obscure oddities. This November, we explore some brilliantly dynamic duos, a candid collection of lullabies by an expectant couple and one of the most confidently off-kilter club albums of the year.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Month In Metal – November 2021

It’s a rare off-day for Jinjer during their 41-date North American tour in support of their new album Wallflowers, but I’m not giving bassist Eugene Abduhanov a day off from the one question someone is always, and perhaps only, asked after their video goes viral: Did he have a sense of the magnitude of what he filmed that day? “It was another day in the office,” he says over the phone. “We had fun. We just came out and played this song. And we released it on the internet. That’s it. The next morning, we woke up and saw that something was going on with that video. Nobody expected it to be that big.”
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Tape Label Report: November 2021

Welcome to The Tape Label Report, where we introduce you to five cassette-focused labels you should know about and highlight key releases from each. Formed in 2017, Ciudad Juárez-based label Amigos Records made a splash with a string of releases capturing the freshest shoegaze and dreampop bubbling up from the Mexican underground. “[The label] was born as a project by artist friends from different bands who wanted to support each other, have fun and showcase a different side of the national indie circuit,” says co-founder Alejandro Nava, who runs the imprint with press manager Luiz Lozano and coordinator Arturo Valles.
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in November

If you're reading this, it's very likely December (or thereabouts), and the year is all but over. For some of us, that means finalizing our lists for best songs and/or albums of the year. But lest we forget, great new music still comes out this time of year, and in November, a whole slew of local acts had some fairly big releases. Will any of these be a late entry to your respective lists? Who knows, but they're certainly worth your consideration. Here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Rumi
48hills.org

Bandcamp Friday picks: Seeing the future with Seven Davis Jr.

On the first Friday of every month since March 2020, music platform Bandcamp has waived its fees to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic. Over that time, fans paid artists and labels more than $56 million dollars—money that helped cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more. If you are one of the 800,000 fans who’ve participated, cheers to you for being human.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

From Black Sabbath to Bandcamp: Compilations bring modern stoner music to the masses

In 1968, four Birmingham lads came together and changed the world. They formed a band that drew from the loudest end of the psychedelic rock proliferating in their native England, as well as the United States, then proceeded to do something different. They slowed it down, delved into the occult with their lyrics, added flashes of centuries-old British folk music which lent a certain timelessness to their sound that transcended popular styles, and cranked the amplifiers to 11. They called themselves Black Sabbath. The critics hated them immediately. The kids, however, knew better.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 12 heaviest punk albums of all time

From its very inception, punk was perfectly suited to be the kick in the arse heavy metal needed. While both genres thrived on pushing music boundaries to explore the most extreme facets of human nature and the cosmos, punk's no-nonsense attitude to achieving all-out bedlam was admirably direct: kick the listener in the face, and if they complained, kick them again.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The top 10 black metal albums of 2021

As a genre, black metal continues to evolve in fascinating and unexpected ways, its boundaries ever-changing as elements as disparate as post metal, industrial, gothic and even shoegaze filter into the mix. Spreading across the globe, the genre has splintered innumerable times to form regional hubs (as with the classic...
ROCK MUSIC
#Bandcamp#Sludge Metal#Doom Metal#Heavy Metal#Thrash Metal#Teutonic#Swedish#00 10 00 58#The Peaceville Three#Greek#Spectral Lore
SFGate

Bola Sete’s ‘Samba in Seattle’ Unearths a Rare Recording by the Astonishing Brazilian Guitarist: Album Review

Bola Sete was an astonishing Brazilian guitarist whose music tread the line between jazz (he played with Dizzy Gillespie and Vince Guaraldi) and bossa nova. While his name isn’t as familiar as contemporaries like Joao Gilberto or the generation of Caetano Veloso and Jorge Ben, his instrumental music fits right alongside theirs — it’s surprising he’s not more well-known, although the fact that he passed away in 1987, before his contemporaries had risen to the prominence they now enjoy in the U.S., may have something to do with it.
MUSIC
theprp.com

At The Gates Release “Cosmic Pessimism” Music Video

At The Gates have dropped a video for the latest single from their new album “The Nightmare Of Being“. Costin Chioreanu directed this newest promotional vid, which is for their track “Cosmic Pessimism“. The band’s vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant commented:. “‘Cosmic Pessimism‘ is one of the central tracks of the...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Q&A w/ Bad Time founder Mike Sosinski on new comp ‘The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Vol. 2′

When Bad Time Records launched in 2018, one of its first-ever releases was the following year's The Shape of Ska Punk to Come: Volume 1, a compilation that served as a who's who of the current ska-punk scene. Since that comp came out, the current ska scene has grown and Bad Time has become the most prominent American record label for the genre's latest wave, so it's with much anticipation that Bad Time Records now announces The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2. Pre-orders are up now; if you pre-order it, you get an instant download, and the songs will be released one by one each day to the public until the whole thing is streaming. Proceeds benefit the ACLU and West Oakland Punks With Lunch.
MUSIC
WWEEK

Five Picks for the Last Bandcamp Friday

Dec. 3 is Bandcamp Friday, the day of the month when Bandcamp turns over all sales profits from that day (after processing fees) to the artists and creators who made them. Begun in March 2020, the dedicated first Friday of the month was a gesture enacted to support struggling artists, reeling from being unable to tour and countless other difficulties related to the pandemic. Already known for its competitive revenue sharing within the music streaming industry, Bandcamp’s sales have proven enduringly popular and resulted in many new and deep cuts from artists who suddenly had more of an incentive to release works on a monthly schedule.
PORTLAND, OR
101.5 WPDH

See the 2021 Spotify Wrapped Stats for 50 Rock + Metal Artists

Spotify has officially unveiled their Wrapped feature for 2021 and both fans and artists have been flooding social media with their music listening and streaming stats. It's always fun reflecting on the last year and we've compiled 50 rock and metal artists who have shared their Wrapped stats. For artists,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Metal Injection

Tech-Death Tuesday: FALLUJAH – The Harvest Wombs Turns 10!. Like many other fans of technical death metal, hearing The Harvest Wombs in 2011 was a pretty fucking incredible experience. As nothing like it...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Mastodon Named Finalist For Best Metal Performance Grammy

(hennemusic) Mastodon have been named a finalist in the Best Metal Performance category at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. Mastodon 's work is being recognized alongside tracks by Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, and Rob Zombie. "Pushing The Tides" - the lead single from the band's newly-released "Hushed And Grim" album...
MUSIC
Columbus Alive

Inter Arma continues down a dark path

For Inter Arma, like many bands, 2020 essentially served as a lost year. In addition to having a full slate of concerts obliterated, including a handful of European festivals and a long tour opening for Deafheaven, the musically adventurous, atmospherically heavy Virginia rockers were unable to write new material, since the band’s dynamic requires the members to be together in a room when creating, which proved an impossibility in the early months of the pandemic.
ROCK MUSIC

