A month after the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11, vaccination rates among students vary widely between Maine school districts. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Department of Education estimate vaccination rates for school districts based on ZIP-code level data on vaccination rates among children between the ages of 5 and 18. Statewide, roughly half of kids in that age group have had at least one vaccine dose. Rates remain higher among teens than young kids, but Maine is vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 faster than most states.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO