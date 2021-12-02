ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and...

