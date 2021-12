Culled from CRMA’s collection of works created after 1950, Abstract Ideas explores the potential of abstraction in the hands of post-World War II artists. In some cases, the subject matter has been only slightly abstracted, diverging only a little from the way they appear in nature. In other cases, artists have moved completely away from any recognizable object in pursuit of more emotional or intellectual goals. In all cases, however, artists maintained their relationship to and dialogue with the fundamental properties of art such as balance, form, line, color, and rhythm. Investigating the various degrees of abstraction found in modern paintings and sculpture, this exhibition presents a diverse group of works, each of which operates on different emotional and intellectual levels.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO