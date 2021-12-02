ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs Buccaneers: Antonio Brown among players suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols

By Buffalo Rumblings
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills are down their All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White. Next week when the Bills play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is one wide receiver they won’t have to...

Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games By NFL For Misrepresenting Vaccination Status

BOSTON (CBS) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games without pay for misrepresenting his vaccination status, the NFL announced Thursday. Brown was one of three players to be hit with a suspension on Thursday, along with Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III. All three players waived their right for an appeal. Franklin III will have to serve his suspension if he signs with a team. “The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “The protocols were jointly developed...
